2022 12 Days of MXmas - Galfer USA Full Stoppage Package

ML512
ML512 6 hours ago
Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.



For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

It's time for day three of the 12 Days of MXmas with a full stoppage package from the crew over at Galfer USA. The winner of this day will receive a front and rear brake rotor, front and rear brake pads, and lastly a set of steel braided brake lines! If you win this, we don't want to hear any excuses of "I couldn't stop in time".

Also, don't forget to check out day one and two as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

fogmoto
fogmoto 6 hours ago
Nice brake package !

DonnN
DonnN 6 hours ago
I'd cut my pony off for this one!

NicNak 6 hours ago
Rg43mx 6 hours ago
shuggs 6 hours ago
toddw12 6 hours ago
t_hacks 5 hours ago
Matt_Sims 5 hours ago
JK BRO 5 hours ago
bigdoubles512 5 hours ago
JRAM 5 hours ago
CSAR FE
CSAR FE 5 hours ago
I just went from Brembo to Nissin. Help a brother out!!!

mx510
mx510 5 hours ago
Pump the brakes.

MXSki
MXSki 5 hours ago
This would be awesome!

HD1200
HD1200 5 hours ago
Brake Time
jnon_226
jnon_226 5 hours ago
Full stoppage would be nice! 

 

