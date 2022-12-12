2022 12 Days of MXmas - Arai VX-PRO4 Helmet

8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.



For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

We're heading into day four with some serious protection, with a VX-PRO4 helmet from Arai, in the winner's size.

Arai VX-PRO4

The Arai VX-PRO4 - The latest expression of the ultimate off-road helmet. The Arai VX-PRO4 is the

perfect choice for MX, enduro, and off-road use. Featuring a host of bold graphics and colors, the VX-PRO4 is the ultimate off-road Arai helmet for you.

Just as in every Arai helmet, the basic and simple organic shell shape is based on the R75 shape concept. The absence of exaggerated edges or protrusions on the shell should not be mistaken for a lack of imagination. It’s a visual demonstration of our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the shell with real-world impact performance.

Helmet Shell:

cLc (complex Laminate construction) contains a specially designed composite fiber that is sandwiched between the two layers of Super Fiber Laminate. The composite fiber acts as a reinforcement layer without adding significantly to the weight of the helmet.

FCS (Facial Contour System):

To offer an even better snug fit and enhance the comfort to the lower jaw, the Facial Contour System (FCS) works with a foam spring support in the cheek pad that compresses and rebounds as you remove or put on the helmet.

Ventilation:

Easy to clean diffusers create a strong venturi vacuum at the rear. Center top vent for increased airflow. Under-peak air intake collects en directs cool air into the helmet. Inner chin vent shutter prevents debris coming into the helmet in dusty riding conditions. Goggle ventilation and lower side vents.

Peak:

The Arai peak scavenges and forces air into the forehead vent ports for cooling while at the same time using multiple relief-ports to reduce “lifting” at higher speeds.

Dry-Cool Liner:

The completely removable and washable Dry-Cool interior lining is developed for and tested in MotoGP. It uses micro water cells to improve moisture and heat transfer from the head to the airflow and dries much faster than conventional textiles. Keeps your head cooler and dryer during a long ride.

The Arai VX Pro 4 Helmet is Snell 2020 and DOT rated.

Price: $629.95

Learn more at www.AraiAmericas.com

