2022 12 Days of MXmas - Arai VX-PRO4 Helmet

2022 12 Days of MXmas
Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Arai
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13301
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 8 hours ago
8 hours ago Edited Date/Time 7 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

We're heading into day four with some serious protection, with a VX-PRO4 helmet from Arai, in the winner's size.

Arai VX-PRO4
The Arai VX-PRO4 - The latest expression of the ultimate off-road helmet. The Arai VX-PRO4 is the
perfect choice for MX, enduro, and off-road use. Featuring a host of bold graphics and colors, the VX-PRO4 is the ultimate off-road Arai helmet for you.

Just as in every Arai helmet, the basic and simple organic shell shape is based on the R75 shape concept. The absence of exaggerated edges or protrusions on the shell should not be mistaken for a lack of imagination. It’s a visual demonstration of our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the shell with real-world impact performance.

Helmet Shell:

cLc (complex Laminate construction) contains a specially designed composite fiber that is sandwiched between the two layers of Super Fiber Laminate. The composite fiber acts as a reinforcement layer without adding significantly to the weight of the helmet.

FCS (Facial Contour System):

To offer an even better snug fit and enhance the comfort to the lower jaw, the Facial Contour System (FCS) works with a foam spring support in the cheek pad that compresses and rebounds as you remove or put on the helmet.

Ventilation:

Easy to clean diffusers create a strong venturi vacuum at the rear. Center top vent for increased airflow. Under-peak air intake collects en directs cool air into the helmet. Inner chin vent shutter prevents debris coming into the helmet in dusty riding conditions. Goggle ventilation and lower side vents.

Peak:

The Arai peak scavenges and forces air into the forehead vent ports for cooling while at the same time using multiple relief-ports to reduce “lifting” at  higher speeds.

Dry-Cool Liner:

The completely removable and washable Dry-Cool interior lining is developed for and tested in MotoGP. It uses micro water cells to improve moisture and heat transfer from the head to the airflow and dries much faster than conventional textiles. Keeps your head cooler and dryer during a long ride.

The Arai VX Pro 4 Helmet is Snell 2020 and DOT rated.

Price: $629.95

Learn more at www.AraiAmericas.com

Also, don't forget to check out day one, two, and three as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

2
|
TheGetFresh 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Good prizes this year! I’ve had an arai street helmet and it was head and shoulders above every other helmet I’ve had. I’ve always wanted to try one of their dirt helmets. 

1
ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13301
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Just saying, I feel like we've got some solid stuff to giveaway this year! Sideways

11

MxProdigy17
Profile picture for user MxProdigy17
Posts
79
Joined
8/8/2012
Location
Barnegat, NJ US
MxProdigy17 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Damn good prizes this year forsure! A new lid is always nice!

cbarber
Profile picture for user cbarber
Posts
136
Joined
6/6/2014
Location
Atwater, MN US
cbarber 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

One of the Best!

langhammx
Profile picture for user langhammx
Posts
7838
Joined
5/5/2011
Location
Santa Clarita, CA US
langhammx 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Arai has always had quality helmets. I e never put one on my head though…. 

ML512
Profile picture for user ML512
Posts
13301
Joined
12/28/2008
Location
Wildomar, CA US
ML512 7 hours ago
7 hours ago
yz133rider wrote:

Arai spells visor with a peak.

I pulled the Europe site specs just so I could post that. HA.

2
yak651
Profile picture for user yak651
Posts
5566
Joined
8/26/2006
Location
Appleton, WI US
yak651 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Cool prize, I have a new lid so don’t have to include me in this pick 😂. Merry Xmas someone else!!

Chatmore
Profile picture for user Chatmore
Posts
212
Joined
11/22/2022
Location
Memphis, TN US
Chatmore 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Always wanted one of those.

240NEKDUD
Profile picture for user 240NEKDUD
Posts
12
Joined
11/3/2022
Location
Glover, VT US
240NEKDUD 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Great Prizes!! Happy Holidays to all!

dizoubt
Profile picture for user dizoubt
Posts
1
Joined
12/12/2022
Location
Arvada, CO US
dizoubt 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Sweet helmet, merry Christmas!

FWYT
Profile picture for user FWYT
Posts
2943
Joined
5/25/2014
Location
San Diego, CA US
FWYT 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Need.

Team Skull Bongo.

Roostermx58
Profile picture for user Roostermx58
Posts
1275
Joined
9/18/2013
Location
Raleigh/Durham, NC US
Roostermx58 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Ready to transition from Shoei to Arai, in 3.....2......1! Smile

Falcon
Profile picture for user Falcon
Posts
8609
Joined
11/16/2011
Location
Menifee, CA US
Falcon 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Still to this day, the best-fitting helmet I've ever worn. I need a new one!!!

 

Mike 13
Profile picture for user Mike 13
Posts
101
Joined
4/5/2010
Location
Cabot, AR US
Mike 13 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Most comfortable helmet ever 

Hoseclamp
Profile picture for user Hoseclamp
Posts
557
Joined
2/2/2018
Location
OH US
Hoseclamp 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Always wanted to try an Arai. Maybe next year I can. Too cheap to buy myself a GOOD helmet, I always spend my money on the kids. Actually, they are ever growing maybe I could get this in a youth size for them.....

