Washougal MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7708

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

7/27/2019 12:35 PM



Almost race time...

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 12:36 PM

Holey?

msj2189

Posts: 28

Joined: 1/5/2013

Location: New Albany, IN USA

7/27/2019 12:36 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/27/2019 12:37 PM

Holeshot

Dang, thought I had it🤨

CivBars

Posts: 565

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

7/27/2019 12:37 PM

250 Podium

92
34
26

450

1
21
15

Posts: 1800

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

7/27/2019 12:38 PM

Love this race... amazing track!

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 12:39 PM

msj2189 wrote:

Holeshot

Dang, thought I had it🤨

Sorry bud...I snuck past you on the inside..maybe inside the acerbis markers but they are just a suggestion

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 12:42 PM

Present...

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 12:43 PM

GO ELI !!!

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 12:43 PM

CivBars wrote:

250 Podium

92
34
26

450

1
21
15

No idea who's gonna win but I HOPE....Amart and Kroc. Just thought...I'd better go check the quali thread...those guys might not even be lining up

msj2189

Posts: 28

Joined: 1/5/2013

Location: New Albany, IN USA

7/27/2019 12:43 PM

msj2189 wrote:

Holeshot

Dang, thought I had it🤨

plowboy wrote:

Sorry bud...I snuck past you on the inside..maybe inside the acerbis markers but they are just a suggestion

Might have to have the AMA review this😂

slipdog

Posts: 8839

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

7/27/2019 12:48 PM

Temp is 105 today, I'm not leaving the a/c and my Gold Pass....

BobPA

Posts: 6824

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

7/27/2019 12:51 PM

450

3
94
21

250

Track cutting extraordinaire
French guy
Crybaby

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 12:52 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/27/2019 12:53 PM

F-Yes!

Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!

ocscottie

Posts: 65736

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

7/27/2019 12:56 PM

What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 12:58 PM

msj2189 wrote:

Holeshot

Dang, thought I had it🤨

plowboy wrote:

Sorry bud...I snuck past you on the inside..maybe inside the acerbis markers but they are just a suggestion

msj2189 wrote:

Might have to have the AMA review this😂

How much $$ not to protest?

Nighttrain

Posts: 1097

Joined: 12/5/2011

Location: Charleston, SC USA

7/27/2019 12:58 PM

That’s great news, Scottie.

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 12:59 PM

ocscottie wrote:

What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!

Hell yes Scottie, great news. Really happy for you.

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 1:01 PM

ocscottie wrote:

What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!

NICE

All the best!

Reese95w

Posts: 9935

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/27/2019 1:01 PM









YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 1:02 PM

UP

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 1:02 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/27/2019 1:04 PM

YamahaJT1 wrote:

F-Yes!

Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!

So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.

GD2

Posts: 7708

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

7/27/2019 1:04 PM

ocscottie wrote:

What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!

Awesome news!

ShipLap

Posts: 200

Joined: 8/15/2018

Location: Moab, UT USA

7/27/2019 1:05 PM

Is Jeremy Martin racing?

slipdog

Posts: 8839

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

7/27/2019 1:06 PM

BobPA wrote:

450

3
94
21

250

Track cutting extraordinaire
French guy
Crybaby

Fixed it for you.

***French "vas te faire foutre aussi" guy

Ingjr1

Posts: 23

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

7/27/2019 1:07 PM

250: Cianciarulo

450: Webb

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 1:07 PM

plowboy wrote:

So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.

Company Picnic tomorrow...

Pork Butt is so easy, LOL. And YES, if I liked them more. it would be Brisket. I drink plenty, and pork shoulder is far more forgiving.

plowboy

Posts: 5380

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

7/27/2019 1:10 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/27/2019 1:12 PM

YamahaJT1 wrote:

F-Yes!

Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!

plowboy wrote:

So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.

YamahaJT1 wrote:

Company Picnic tomorrow...

Pork Butt is so easy, LOL. And YES, if I liked them more. it would be Brisket. I drink plenty, and pork shoulder is far more forgiving.

It is easy but so frikkin awesome. Like you said though...brisket is far too expensive and easy to screw up.

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 1:13 PM


YamahaJT1

Posts: 1126

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/27/2019 1:15 PM

GO 92!

Nighttrain

Posts: 1097

Joined: 12/5/2011

Location: Charleston, SC USA

7/27/2019 1:16 PM

Washougal always looks like such a fun track to ride.

