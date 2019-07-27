Washougal MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Almost race time...
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holey?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
Dang, thought I had it🤨
250 Podium
92
34
26
450
1
21
15
Love this race... amazing track!
Present...
.
GO ELI !!!
.
CivBars wrote:
250 Podium
92
34
26
450
1
21
15
No idea who's gonna win but I HOPE....Amart and Kroc. Just thought...I'd better go check the quali thread...those guys might not even be lining up
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Temp is 105 today, I'm not leaving the a/c and my Gold Pass....
450
3
94
21
250
Track cutting extraordinaire
French guy
Crybaby
Jason Anderson FTW
Edited Date/Time:
F-Yes!
Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!
.
What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!
-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook
How much $$ not to protest?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
That’s great news, Scottie.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
UP
.
Edited Date/Time:
YamahaJT1 wrote:
F-Yes!
Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!
So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
ocscottie wrote:
What up dudes? This will finally be the last race I have to watch on my iPad, finally going home Tuesday!
Awesome news!
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Is Jeremy Martin racing?
250: Cianciarulo
450: Webb
plowboy wrote:
So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.
Company Picnic tomorrow...
Pork Butt is so easy, LOL. And YES, if I liked them more. it would be Brisket. I drink plenty, and pork shoulder is far more forgiving.
.
Edited Date/Time:
YamahaJT1 wrote:
F-Yes!
Some MOTO to see/hear while I prepare 35 pounds of pork for an all night smoke. Thanks NBC Sports GOLD!
plowboy wrote:
So just enough meat for one? I cooked a 24lb Turkey cause I'm feeding some deadbeats...if I liked them more it would have been brisket By deadbeats...I mean wife and kids.
YamahaJT1 wrote:
Company Picnic tomorrow...
Pork Butt is so easy, LOL. And YES, if I liked them more. it would be Brisket. I drink plenty, and pork shoulder is far more forgiving.
It is easy but so frikkin awesome. Like you said though...brisket is far too expensive and easy to screw up.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
.
GO 92!
.
Washougal always looks like such a fun track to ride.