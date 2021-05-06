Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8919

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 11:33 AM

Photo

27 minutes until the broadcast starts!

ocscottie

Posts: 66706

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/5/2021 11:34 AM

you were late cool

"Feed The Bull"
Spudnut

Posts: 1401

Joined: 6/25/2018

Location: WA, USA

6/5/2021 11:34 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/5/2021 11:35 AM

HOLESHOT

*edit* crap

GD2

Posts: 8919

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 11:37 AM

ocscottie wrote:

you were late cool

...more

It dawned on me what time it was when I was heating up my lunch. silly Caught me slippin'.

ocscottie

Posts: 66706

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/5/2021 11:44 AM

GD2 wrote:

It dawned on me what time it was when I was heating up my lunch. silly Caught me slippin'.

...more

How work going? You digging it? My brother is getting sent to FTO school in a couple months, he is pretty pumped on that, he never thought he would be training future officers, let alone be one. He has started a family so the grind is starting to get to him, his most important thing is to come home safely every day now.

"Feed The Bull"
Question

Posts: 2658

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

6/5/2021 11:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/5/2021 11:47 AM

Top 5 wink

Boomslang

Posts: 3091

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 11:48 AM

Top 10...

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

GD2

Posts: 8919

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 11:54 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/5/2021 11:54 AM

ocscottie wrote:

you were late cool

...more
GD2 wrote:

It dawned on me what time it was when I was heating up my lunch. silly Caught me slippin'.

...more
ocscottie wrote:

How work going? You digging it? My brother is getting sent to FTO school in a couple months, he is pretty pumped on that, he ...more

...more

Good on your brother. The grind gets to everyone eventually but glad to hear he's moving up.

Work is good. I'm always busy and always tired silly. I've been getting some decent OT lately though.

I saw you post that you were in the hospital not too long ago?? Everything good?

Boomslang

Posts: 3091

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 11:56 AM

5min...

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

ocscottie

Posts: 66706

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/5/2021 11:58 AM

GD2 wrote:

Good on your brother. The grind gets to everyone eventually but glad to hear he's moving up.

Work is good. I'm always busy ...more

...more

Ahh Yes and no, cant figure out what is causing my right leg to swell, have no clue and its driving me crazy, done all the tests they can think of and still no idea, kind of a strange deal.

"Feed The Bull"
Boomslang

Posts: 3091

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 11:59 AM


I'm ready for some Thunder Valley action...
Photo
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

ocscottie

Posts: 66706

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/5/2021 12:00 PM

Did anyone figure out why the 5sec difference in times from 1st sessions to the 2nd practice sessions? That was kinda weird.

"Feed The Bull"
plowboy

Posts: 6458

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:00 PM

Boomslang wrote:

5min...

...more

I'm late again. What critters are you burning today?

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Posts: 8919

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 12:00 PM

ocscottie wrote:

How work going? You digging it? My brother is getting sent to FTO school in a couple months, he is pretty pumped on that, he ...more

...more
GD2 wrote:

Good on your brother. The grind gets to everyone eventually but glad to hear he's moving up.

Work is good. I'm always busy ...more

...more
ocscottie wrote:

Ahh Yes and no, cant figure out what is causing my right leg to swell, have no clue and its driving me crazy, done all the ...more

...more

Wow...that's crazy. All the shit doctors can figure out but sometimes it's the most random thing that stumps them.

plowboy

Posts: 6458

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:01 PM

We're hot fellas.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ocscottie

Posts: 66706

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

6/5/2021 12:01 PM

We are LIVE!

"Feed The Bull"
plowboy

Posts: 6458

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:04 PM

GD2 wrote:

Good on your brother. The grind gets to everyone eventually but glad to hear he's moving up.

Work is good. I'm always busy ...more

...more
ocscottie wrote:

Ahh Yes and no, cant figure out what is causing my right leg to swell, have no clue and its driving me crazy, done all the ...more

...more
GD2 wrote:

Wow...that's crazy. All the shit doctors can figure out but sometimes it's the most random thing that stumps them.

...more

Damn it Scottie...stop screwing around and get better.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

TDeath21

Posts: 5285

Joined: 2/22/2011

Location: MO, USA

6/5/2021 12:05 PM

Roczen and Cooper for the win today.

plowboy

Posts: 6458

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

They screwed this up.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Ryan625

Posts: 946

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

You think by now peacock would know how to make us actually hear these interviews instead of the background noise. These people are a joke 🤦🏻‍♂️

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27188

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Ahh Yes and no, cant figure out what is causing my right leg to swell, have no clue and its driving me crazy, done all the ...more

...more

Had a similar problem a couple of years ago and it turned out it was cellulitis. Had to have an iv stuck in my arm for 7 days.

Watch to see if your leg gets hot with a red spot. If you notice that, go to emergency asap.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

DASI974

Posts: 24

Joined: 2/12/2021

Location: Arlington, VA USA

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

Sigh...

Yzf916

Posts: 391

Joined: 10/13/2011

Location: MS, USA

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

You know what would be cool? AUDIO.

Philly215

Posts: 341

Joined: 2/20/2012

Location: Ithaca, NY USA

6/5/2021 12:06 PM

Interesting wrapper opening noises. They nailed that.

Yzf916

Posts: 391

Joined: 10/13/2011

Location: MS, USA

6/5/2021 12:07 PM

And it’s back.

plowboy

Posts: 6458

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:07 PM

Just hear someone opening the top of something.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

1911

Posts: 1821

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

6/5/2021 12:07 PM

plowboy wrote:

They screwed this up.

...more

It’s mind boggling. Clown show

tuttle425

Posts: 643

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

6/5/2021 12:08 PM

Broadcast is a total clown show

Ryan625

Posts: 946

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

6/5/2021 12:08 PM

As long as they get the motos right, they can literally fuck everything else up and I’ll still pay for it 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reese95w

Posts: 12320

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/5/2021 12:09 PM

Is the audio part that was fucked up when MavTV is showing a commercial?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

