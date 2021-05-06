Thunder Valley National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2 wrote: It dawned on me what time it was when I was heating up my lunch. Caught me slippin'. GD2 wrote: It dawned on me what time it was when I was heating up my lunch. Caught me slippin'. ...more

How work going? You digging it? My brother is getting sent to FTO school in a couple months, he is pretty pumped on that, he never thought he would be training future officers, let alone be one. He has started a family so the grind is starting to get to him, his most important thing is to come home safely every day now.