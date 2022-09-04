Forum Main Moto-Related St. Louis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

St. Louis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 8:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/9/2022 8:15 AM

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 8:16 AM

Holeshot.

711stretch

Posts: 58

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

4/9/2022 8:20 AM

podium??!!

bvm111

Posts: 7892

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

4/9/2022 8:24 AM

keinz

Posts: 1998

Joined: 9/26/2011

Location: Tallinn, EST

4/9/2022 8:29 AM

HD1200

Posts: 743

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

4/9/2022 8:30 AM

bvm111 wrote: Photo
...more

Ditto! Scotties getting gate drops this weekend!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 8:37 AM

keinz wrote: Photo
...more

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Mcadoo-out-for-ST-Louis,1401311

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 8:39 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
gt80rider

Posts: 5901

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

4/9/2022 8:49 AM

Bbrrrrraaaaaapp!!!! It'ssssssss time!

GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 9:00 AM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

bens152

Posts: 116

Joined: 9/3/2021

Location: NZL

4/9/2022 9:04 AM

So did Anstie or McElrath get a bike?

GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 9:14 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:23 AM

Brown 55.300

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:25 AM

Jett and Hampshire both 55.196

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:28 AM

Hampshire 53.964

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1264

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

4/9/2022 9:30 AM

What happened to Jordon Smith????

gt80rider

Posts: 5901

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

4/9/2022 9:31 AM

Rj turning up the wick

GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 9:34 AM

250 A Free Practice
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:40 AM

SEX!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:41 AM

Anderson 53.568

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 428

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

4/9/2022 9:41 AM

🤯

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:42 AM

Tomac 53.291

GD2

Posts: 9299

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/9/2022 9:44 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

gt80rider

Posts: 5901

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

4/9/2022 9:49 AM

Vinny is on the gas today... his home race.... would love to see him top 5 tonight

tek14

Posts: 3580

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

4/9/2022 9:51 AM

bens152 wrote:

So did Anstie or McElrath get a bike?

...more

Not racing just by looking results.

Joey_Bridges

Posts: 372

Joined: 1/23/2022

Location: Kingston, TN USA

4/9/2022 9:52 AM

Soooo many guys missing from both lineups.

Referring back to an earlier thread,
Looks like Jett could easily go 1-1-1.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 32743

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/9/2022 9:58 AM

Photo
Photo
Boomslang

Posts: 4234

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

4/9/2022 9:59 AM

Mookie is due for his first premier class win. Hope it happens soon.

gt80rider

Posts: 5901

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

4/9/2022 10:02 AM

Insane how depleted both fields are....

Kinda like mma.... barely enough top talent for one series/promotion (ama sx, ufc).... but not nearly enough for two or more (world sx, Bellator, one fc, etc)...

mgifracing

Posts: 1307

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

4/9/2022 10:03 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Mookie is due for his first premier class win. Hope it happens soon.

...more

I said that last night to one of my moto buds and he was adamant that mookie can't keep it together for a whole main. I'm thinking with a good start at a triple crown, He could pull one off.

