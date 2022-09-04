St. Louis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot.
podium??!!
2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Mcadoo-out-for-ST-Louis,1401311
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Bbrrrrraaaaaapp!!!! It'ssssssss time!
250 C Free Practice:
So did Anstie or McElrath get a bike?
250 B Free Practice:
Brown 55.300
Jett and Hampshire both 55.196
Hampshire 53.964
What happened to Jordon Smith????
Rj turning up the wick
250 A Free Practice
Anderson 53.568
-MAVERICK- wrote:
SEX!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
SEX!
🤯
Tomac 53.291
450 A Free Practice:
Vinny is on the gas today... his home race.... would love to see him top 5 tonight
Soooo many guys missing from both lineups.
Referring back to an earlier thread,
Looks like Jett could easily go 1-1-1.
#FMS
Mookie is due for his first premier class win. Hope it happens soon.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Insane how depleted both fields are....
Kinda like mma.... barely enough top talent for one series/promotion (ama sx, ufc).... but not nearly enough for two or more (world sx, Bellator, one fc, etc)...
I said that last night to one of my moto buds and he was adamant that mookie can't keep it together for a whole main. I'm thinking with a good start at a triple crown, He could pull one off.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.