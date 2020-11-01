Forum Main Moto-Related St. Louis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

St. Louis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 9:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 9:15 AM



45 minutes until free practice starts!

BobPA

Posts: 6961

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

1/11/2020 9:17 AM

hole

shot

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

tek14

Posts: 2270

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

1/11/2020 9:24 AM

You can watch Dortmund SX while waiting real race start.



Will start in 15min.
ocscottie

Posts: 64993

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/11/2020 9:43 AM

WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.

Brittneyb30

Posts: 474

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/11/2020 9:43 AM

Here


davis224

Posts: 3537

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

1/11/2020 9:46 AM

Anybody in the stadium? What's the temperature like? My cold blooded girlfriend wants to know if it's "2 pair of pants" weather

CivBars

Posts: 912

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

1/11/2020 9:47 AM

ocscottie wrote:

WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.

2 hours I think

Posts: 36

Joined: 10/9/2018

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/11/2020 9:47 AM

ocscottie wrote:

WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.

Same. Racer X website says 2pm but NBC sports says 3pm EST

Posts: 64993

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/11/2020 9:50 AM

ocscottie wrote:

WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.

CivBars wrote:

2 hours I think

Thats what my FireStick says, Noon PST. Links page says 11am PST, that must be wrong. Im running on little sleep so im all jacked up in the head LOL

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:03 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 10:05 AM

ocscottie wrote:

WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.

CivBars wrote:

2 hours I think

ocscottie wrote:

Thats what my FireStick says, Noon PST. Links page says 11am PST, that must be wrong. Im running on little sleep so im all jacked up in the head LOL

It should start at 11 AM PST. Starting at noon PST would make no sense, as that means the broadcast would start as the A Groups are finishing up their first qualifying session, unless RDL is only covering the second sessions today.

NBC does say it starts at noon PST, though, so I guess we'll see.

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:10 AM

In the meantime, the links page has been edited to reflect what the NBC app says.

hillbilly

Posts: 8446

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

1/11/2020 10:10 AM

davis224 wrote:

Anybody in the stadium? What's the temperature like? My cold blooded girlfriend wants to know if it's "2 pair of pants" weather

Sweating,tell her miniskirt

Posts: 64993

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/11/2020 10:11 AM

Timing just went LIVE!

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:13 AM

250 B is on track AND live timing is actually working. A miracle.

Hcallz5

Posts: 1311

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

1/11/2020 10:15 AM

NBC says qualifying broadcast doesn't start for another 1 hour and 45 mins.

ocscottie

Posts: 64993

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/11/2020 10:16 AM

davis224 wrote:

Anybody in the stadium? What's the temperature like? My cold blooded girlfriend wants to know if it's "2 pair of pants" weather

hillbilly wrote:

Sweating,tell her miniskirt

LOL!! Good answer. 🤘

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19526

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/11/2020 10:17 AM

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:20 AM

250 B Free Practice:

kongols

Posts: 20735

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

1/11/2020 10:23 AM

Today is the day we`ll know who`s what.

Posts: 64993

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

1/11/2020 10:27 AM

kongols wrote:

Today is the day we`ll know who`s what.

"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"

*Not with a field this deep!

Brittneyb30

Posts: 474

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/11/2020 10:30 AM

davis224 wrote:

Anybody in the stadium? What's the temperature like? My cold blooded girlfriend wants to know if it's "2 pair of pants" weather

She’ll need 2. I have a single pair of leggings and I’m a little cold

Posts: 20735

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

1/11/2020 10:31 AM

ocscottie wrote:

"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"

*Not with a field this deep!

West coast 250`s are so tough. Who`s gonna be on a East? There will be no legit top dogs.

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:31 AM

250 A Free Practice:

Tarz483

Posts: 5231

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

1/11/2020 10:33 AM

kongols wrote:

Today is the day we`ll know who`s what.

ocscottie wrote:

"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"

*Not with a field this deep!

kongols wrote:

West coast 250`s are so tough. Who`s gonna be on a East? There will be no legit top dogs.

Chase Sexton
RJ
Shane Mcelrath
It will be pretty stacked to

Posts: 1601

Joined: 9/26/2011

Location: Tallinn, EST

1/11/2020 10:33 AM

Just 2 KTMs in top 20

Posts: 384

Joined: 10/2/2016

Location: Decatur, AL USA

1/11/2020 10:34 AM

Normally practice starts at 11 here for us when the night show starts at 7. So why is it starting at 2 today?

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 10:40 AM

kongols wrote:

Today is the day we`ll know who`s what.

ocscottie wrote:

"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"

*Not with a field this deep!

kongols wrote:

West coast 250`s are so tough. Who`s gonna be on a East? There will be no legit top dogs.

Chase Sexton, Jeremy Martin, Jo Shimoda, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll off the top of my head.

Edit: And Jimmy Decotis as pointed out by Mav. Hunter Lawrence is questionable depending on how quickly he heals from his latest injury.

GD2

Posts: 7957

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 10:37 AM

WW444 wrote:

Normally practice starts at 11 here for us when the night show starts at 7. So why is it starting at 2 today?

I'm hoping it's an error on NBC's part, but we'll see. They could just be starting RDL later this week.

jeffro503

Posts: 24104

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/11/2020 10:38 AM

Should be a great race day today. Always loved the St Louis round. Dirt always looks so tacky , ruts up nice and is usually pretty technical. Like Kong said above , I think today we'll start to see what's what with certain riders speed and so forth. I bet we see a hell of a dog fight tonight. In both classes.

Posts: 5868

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

1/11/2020 10:40 AM

ocscottie wrote:

"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"

*Not with a field this deep!

kongols wrote:

West coast 250`s are so tough. Who`s gonna be on a East? There will be no legit top dogs.

GD2 wrote:

Chase Sexton, Jeremy Martin, Jo Shimoda, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll off the top of my head.

Edit: And Jimmy Decotis as pointed out by Mav. Hunter Lawrence is questionable depending on how quickly he heals from his latest injury.

Hunter Lawrence. But we'll see how fit he is after his injury.

Smith, Sexton, McElrath, Nichols all have a shot at this I think

