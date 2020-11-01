St. Louis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until free practice starts!
Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....
You can watch Dortmund SX while waiting real race start.
WTF time does RDL start? im getting conflicted times between my FireStick and the links page.
Here
Anybody in the stadium? What's the temperature like? My cold blooded girlfriend wants to know if it's "2 pair of pants" weather
Thats what my FireStick says, Noon PST. Links page says 11am PST, that must be wrong. Im running on little sleep so im all jacked up in the head LOL
It should start at 11 AM PST. Starting at noon PST would make no sense, as that means the broadcast would start as the A Groups are finishing up their first qualifying session, unless RDL is only covering the second sessions today.
NBC does say it starts at noon PST, though, so I guess we'll see.
In the meantime, the links page has been edited to reflect what the NBC app says.
Timing just went LIVE!
250 B is on track AND live timing is actually working. A miracle.
NBC says qualifying broadcast doesn't start for another 1 hour and 45 mins.
LOL!! Good answer. 🤘
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 B Free Practice:
Today is the day we`ll know who`s what.
"The title chase doesnt start until Daytona"
*Not with a field this deep!
250 A Free Practice:
Chase Sexton
RJ
Shane Mcelrath
It will be pretty stacked to
Just 2 KTMs in top 20
Normally practice starts at 11 here for us when the night show starts at 7. So why is it starting at 2 today?
Chase Sexton, Jeremy Martin, Jo Shimoda, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, Pierce Brown, Brian Moreau, RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll off the top of my head.
Edit: And Jimmy Decotis as pointed out by Mav. Hunter Lawrence is questionable depending on how quickly he heals from his latest injury.
I'm hoping it's an error on NBC's part, but we'll see. They could just be starting RDL later this week.
Should be a great race day today. Always loved the St Louis round. Dirt always looks so tacky , ruts up nice and is usually pretty technical. Like Kong said above , I think today we'll start to see what's what with certain riders speed and so forth. I bet we see a hell of a dog fight tonight. In both classes.
Hunter Lawrence. But we'll see how fit he is after his injury.
Smith, Sexton, McElrath, Nichols all have a shot at this I think