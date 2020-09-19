Spring Creek - Main Races Bench Racing

Racing starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Holeshot.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holeshot!
Edit: Dammit Mav.
holeshot?
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Mav!😃
damn! that was close... excited for the race! we have been spoiled with so many motorsports lately ( MX, mxgp, motogp, formula1 etc..)
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Who actually holeshotted? lol.
Suicidal_Tendencies wrote:
Who actually holeshotted? lol.
Me...but my transponder wasn't working
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Pro Moto!
Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
I make a note to float the creek at least once every year I attend Sprint Creek. It’s a bit colder than normal thus time but it’s turned into such a nice day I had to send it once!
I’m here and I’ll be playing the hits
Gets a holey bonus too.
Reese95w wrote:
Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Protesting?
So I win?
Reese95w wrote:
Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Protesting?
Rickyisms wrote:
So I win?
Under revision...
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Protesting?
Rickyisms wrote:
So I win?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Under revision...
Just click him Mav...end of argument
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Yesss time for some live racing!!
I don't have that power. I can however make the comment disappear.
Rickyisms wrote:
So I win?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Under revision...
plowboy wrote:
Just click him Mav...end of argument
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I think GL is wearing The Bro.
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
So the Millville sign is welded pipe. Not too easy to move that beast. Looks nice.
2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart
Weege calls Alex Martin "Troll Train". Seems to me "Troll Train" should refer to a situation not a person. The situation where you have the Martin brothers racing nose to tail.
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
What!? No board chick today?
Let's go tabarnak.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis in 4th? Yeah. Who gets second
Why have they groomed the track at multiple parts of the track? That makes no sense considering it was relatively smooth in qualifying too.
Anyways, lets hope for the good racing yet again!