Forum Main Moto-Related Spring Creek - Main Races Bench Racing

Spring Creek - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 215 16 671 190 741 7758 104 6

Posts: 8499

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

9/19/2020 10:29 AM

Photo

Racing starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 388 22861 102 1

Posts: 23257

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/19/2020 10:30 AM

Holeshot.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 87 1321 32

Posts: 1408

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

9/19/2020 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/19/2020 10:30 AM

Holeshot!

Edit: Dammit Mav.

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 343 24 1

Posts: 356

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

9/19/2020 10:30 AM

holeshot?

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

loftyair

Vital MX member loftyair 15882 loftyair https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15882/avatar/c50_109192760_1246654999.jpg?1294191424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/loftyair,15882/all 07/03/09 8 58 2300 233

Posts: 2358

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

9/19/2020 10:30 AM

Mav!😃

|

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 343 24 1

Posts: 356

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

9/19/2020 10:32 AM

damn! that was close... excited for the race! we have been spoiled with so many motorsports lately ( MX, mxgp, motogp, formula1 etc..)

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Suicidal_Tendencies

Vital MX member Suicidal_Tendencies 77736 Suicidal_Tendencies https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77736/avatar/c50_dsc_8663_1575514558.jpg?1575513865 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Suicidal-Tendencies,77736/all 12/04/19 13 326

Posts: 339

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Addison, TX USA

9/19/2020 10:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/19/2020 10:33 AM

Who actually holeshotted? lol.

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 94 5825 22

Posts: 5921

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/19/2020 10:35 AM

Suicidal_Tendencies wrote:

Who actually holeshotted? lol.

Me...but my transponder wasn't workingsilly

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Max Petro

Vital MX member Max Petro 82430 Max Petro /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Max-Petro,82430/all 09/01/20 3 4

Posts: 7

Joined: 9/1/2020

Location: NH, USA

9/19/2020 10:37 AM

Pro Moto!

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10456 19 1

Posts: 10614

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/19/2020 10:41 AM

Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 141 4912 24

Posts: 5057

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

9/19/2020 10:44 AM

I make a note to float the creek at least once every year I attend Sprint Creek. It’s a bit colder than normal thus time but it’s turned into such a nice day I had to send it once! grin
Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 388 22861 102 1

Posts: 23257

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/19/2020 10:44 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!

Protesting? grin

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 94 5825 22

Posts: 5921

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/19/2020 10:46 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!

Lol...damn cheaters.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 268

Posts: 269

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/19/2020 10:47 AM

I’m here and I’ll be playing the hits

|

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 154 3685 81

Posts: 3839

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

9/19/2020 10:48 AM

Gets a holey bonus too.

|

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 87 1321 32

Posts: 1408

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

9/19/2020 10:51 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Protesting? grin

So I win?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 388 22861 102 1

Posts: 23257

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/19/2020 10:54 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Moderators should not be eligible for Holeshots!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Protesting? grin

Rickyisms wrote:

So I win?

Under revision...

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10456 19 1

Posts: 10614

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/19/2020 11:00 AM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 94 5825 22

Posts: 5921

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

9/19/2020 11:01 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Protesting? grin

Rickyisms wrote:

So I win?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Under revision...

Just click him Mav...end of argumentw00t pinchsilly laughing

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4158 14

Posts: 4195

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

9/19/2020 11:03 AM

Yesss time for some live racing!!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 388 22861 102 1

Posts: 23257

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/19/2020 11:04 AM

Rickyisms wrote:

So I win?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Under revision...

plowboy wrote:

Just click him Mav...end of argumentw00t pinchsilly laughing

grin I don't have that power. I can however make the comment disappear.
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10456 19 1

Posts: 10614

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/19/2020 11:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/19/2020 11:06 AM

I think GL is wearing The Bro.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Johnny Depp

Vital MX member Johnny Depp 44708 Johnny Depp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44708/avatar/c50_2014_04_11_22.55.15_1413514143.jpg?1413513883 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Depp,44708/all 10/16/14 1 224 4575 91

Posts: 4800

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

9/19/2020 11:08 AM

So the Millville sign is welded pipe. Not too easy to move that beast. Looks nice.

|

2015 Beta 500 RS, history: 99 KTM 300, 87 CR250, 84 KLR 600, 82 GPZ 550, 81 KX 250, 80 KX 250, 79 Montesa 414 VE, 78 250 VB, 77 360 VB, 76 360 VA, 75 YZ 125, 74 TM 125, 72 TS 125, 60's West Bend Go Boy Kart

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10456 19 1

Posts: 10614

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

9/19/2020 11:10 AM

Weege calls Alex Martin "Troll Train". Seems to me "Troll Train" should refer to a situation not a person. The situation where you have the Martin brothers racing nose to tail.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_s780_71185818_1028882700778452_6710921154506153656_n_1578792018.jpg?1578791149 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 9051 15

Posts: 9139

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

9/19/2020 11:12 AM

Reese95w wrote:

I think GL is wearing The Bro.

The Manzier!!!

|

Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 5 199

Posts: 204

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

9/19/2020 11:13 AM

What!? No board chick today?

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 39 1053 1

Posts: 1092

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

9/19/2020 11:13 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Weege calls Alex Martin "Troll Train". Seems to me "Troll Train" should refer to a situation not a person. The situation where you have the Martin brothers racing nose to tail.

Steve Matthes gave Alex that nickname

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 388 22861 102 1

Posts: 23257

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

9/19/2020 11:13 AM

Let's go tabarnak.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 268

Posts: 269

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

9/19/2020 11:14 AM

Ferrandis in 4th? Yeah. Who gets second

|

Motofinne

Vital MX member Motofinne 41595 Motofinne https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41595/avatar/c50_20200802_IMGL8593_kopia_1596811335.jpg?1596810613 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/all 01/04/14 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motofinne,41595/setup 99 8439 14

Posts: 8538

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

9/19/2020 11:14 AM

Why have they groomed the track at multiple parts of the track? That makes no sense considering it was relatively smooth in qualifying too.

Anyways, lets hope for the good racing yet again!

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Spring Creek - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest