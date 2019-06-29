Southwick MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Broadcast starts in 30.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Brapp
Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .
Go Freddie! Plow that yellow pig through the sand to a top 5!
250
34 196 92
Lets see how 23 and 44 recover from last week
450
1 16 51
All eyes on 7 and 101
Edited Date/Time:
I heard the event is canceled because it's POURING and lightning is scheduled from 1-7 PM. Should I still mix my cocktail to get ready for the race or not?
caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:
Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .
Pinned at top of page. http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Southwick-MX-Links,1361827
caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:
Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .
pm sent
the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it
Any link to view? Not available to buy nbc in my country
Yea, show these features before he racing starts!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Anyone struggling with the NBC App?
It’s saying I need to sign in, yet when I go to sign in it clearly shows I am.
Anyone experienced this before?
shit'll buff out
WTF is going on with the app
caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:
Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .
RichardLoots wrote:
pm sent
Could I get that too please
Kyle_McNab wrote:
Could I get that too please
You're in the US. Just buy it.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
RichardLoots wrote:
pm sent
Kyle_McNab wrote:
Could I get that too please
-MAVERICK- wrote:
You're in the US. Just buy it.
You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add
Kyle_McNab wrote:
Could I get that too please
-MAVERICK- wrote:
You're in the US. Just buy it.
Kyle_McNab wrote:
You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add
you have a pm
the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it
You may have to re-sign in on NBC sports gold, maybe give them code they provide you and then go to nbc/activate.com . I have had to do this procedure the last few weeks.
Kyle_McNab wrote:
You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add
One more reason to buy the gold pass. No delay.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
already good action in the 250 moto!!!
If anyone has a way to stream from Aus, please let me know via PM
One I used to watch got taken down >.<
RichardLoots wrote:
pm sent
Me too please.
AC going full-send early!!
No offense to GD2, but there was a time you didn't need to even watch the race.
Just drop in here, every 20 minutes or so, and in a few moments you knew what was happening.
It was as hot as a chat room.
GEICO wearing some absolutely sick Shift gear today.
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Is there something about Hartranft I'm unaware of that's keeping him from getting a factory ride??? Seems like he's rock solid week after week, indoors and out.
motogrady wrote:
No offense to GD2, but there was a time you didn't need to even watch the race.
Just drop in here, every 20 minutes or so, and in a few moments you knew what was happening.
It was as hot as a chat room.
Maybe the racing is so good that people don't have time to sit on a pc writing stuff