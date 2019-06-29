Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Southwick MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 58 10 671 284 638 6993 92 6

Posts: 7631

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 9:29 AM



Broadcast starts in 30.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 249 15383 69

Posts: 15633

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 9:29 AM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 146 3586 80

Posts: 3732

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

6/29/2019 9:37 AM

Brapp

|

caviar&cigarettes338

Vital MX member caviar&cigarettes338 11350 caviar&cigarettes338 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11350/avatar/c50_629528198_1217683572.jpg?1294185627 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/caviar-cigarettes338,11350/all 07/29/08 1 9 2 16

Posts: 18

Joined: 7/29/2008

Location: CAN

6/29/2019 9:48 AM

Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .

|

Badd127

Vital MX member Badd127 55084 Badd127 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55084/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1486981234830_1_1486982220.jpg?1486981543 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Badd127,55084/all 12/02/16 6 355

Posts: 362

Joined: 12/2/2016

Location: SWE

6/29/2019 9:48 AM

Go Freddie! Plow that yellow pig through the sand to a top 5!

|

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_beastmode_3_1560901739.jpg?1560901333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 21 431 6

Posts: 452

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

6/29/2019 9:50 AM

250

34 196 92

Lets see how 23 and 44 recover from last week


450

1 16 51

All eyes on 7 and 101

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 7 227

Posts: 235

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/29/2019 9:54 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/29/2019 9:54 AM

I heard the event is canceled because it's POURING and lightning is scheduled from 1-7 PM. Should I still mix my cocktail to get ready for the race or not?

|

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 146 3586 80

Posts: 3732

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

6/29/2019 9:56 AM

caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:

Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .

Pinned at top of page. http://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Southwick-MX-Links,1361827

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 7 227

Posts: 235

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/29/2019 9:59 AM


Marvin
Kenny
Eli

Wildcard pick Cooper Webb.


Justin
Dylan
Adam

Wildcard pick Alex Martin.
|

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_43080752_474642793043067_5964592569114427392_n_1561396686.jpg?1561396209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 45 3818 6

Posts: 3863

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

6/29/2019 10:01 AM

caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:

Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .

pm sent

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

rockyuno

Vital MX member rockyuno 35066 rockyuno https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35066/avatar/c50_IMG_9527_1532021767.jpg?1532021433 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rockyuno,35066/all 08/09/12 16 258 35 2

Posts: 274

Joined: 8/9/2012

Location: ARG

6/29/2019 10:02 AM

Any link to view? Not available to buy nbc in my country

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 157 9604 14

Posts: 9762

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/29/2019 10:04 AM

Yea, show these features before he racing starts!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

moscrop940

Vital MX member moscrop940 20030 moscrop940 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20030/avatar/c50_kurt_caselli_ride_1385073512.jpg?1385073338 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moscrop940,20030/all 04/20/10 27 929 5 2

Posts: 956

Joined: 4/20/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

6/29/2019 10:06 AM

Anyone struggling with the NBC App?

It’s saying I need to sign in, yet when I go to sign in it clearly shows I am.

Anyone experienced this before?

|

shit'll buff out

Premix

Vital MX member Premix 41619 Premix https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41619/avatar/c50_image_1407289457.jpg?1407288819 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premix,41619/all 01/05/14 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Premix,41619/setup 39 1116

Posts: 1155

Joined: 1/5/2014

Location: AS, USA

6/29/2019 10:07 AM

WTF is going on with the app

|

Kyle_McNab

Vital MX member Kyle_McNab 61622 Kyle_McNab https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61622/avatar/c50_95EC3071_F17B_4B9F_BB92_CEDF71F27453_1530834347.jpg?1530833436 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kyle-McNab,61622/all 01/19/18 26 648 1

Posts: 674

Joined: 1/19/2018

Location: Crofton, MD USA

6/29/2019 10:07 AM

caviar&cigarettes338 wrote:

Anyone have any links for today’s race ?? Please PM. Stuck at work for the afternoon and no tv thanks .

RichardLoots wrote:

pm sent

Could I get that too please

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 7 227

Posts: 235

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/29/2019 10:08 AM

Premix wrote:

WTF is going on with the app


Working for me at the moment.
|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 249 15383 69

Posts: 15633

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 10:08 AM

Kyle_McNab wrote:

Could I get that too please

You're in the US. Just buy it.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Kyle_McNab

Vital MX member Kyle_McNab 61622 Kyle_McNab https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61622/avatar/c50_95EC3071_F17B_4B9F_BB92_CEDF71F27453_1530834347.jpg?1530833436 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kyle-McNab,61622/all 01/19/18 26 648 1

Posts: 674

Joined: 1/19/2018

Location: Crofton, MD USA

6/29/2019 10:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/29/2019 10:11 AM

RichardLoots wrote:

pm sent

Kyle_McNab wrote:

Could I get that too please

-MAVERICK- wrote:

You're in the US. Just buy it.

You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add

|

RichardLoots

Vital MX member RichardLoots 46993 RichardLoots https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46993/avatar/c50_43080752_474642793043067_5964592569114427392_n_1561396686.jpg?1561396209 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RichardLoots,46993/all 04/19/15 3 45 3818 6

Posts: 3863

Joined: 4/19/2015

Location: Almere, NLD

6/29/2019 10:13 AM

Kyle_McNab wrote:

Could I get that too please

-MAVERICK- wrote:

You're in the US. Just buy it.

Kyle_McNab wrote:

You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add

you have a pm

|

the funniest thing about this particular signature is that by the time you realise it doesn't say anything it's to late to stop reading it

tomm55x

Vital MX member tomm55x 44391 tomm55x https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44391/avatar/c50_20160508_145820_resized_1471697498.jpg?1471696797 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tomm55x,44391/all 09/14/14 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tomm55x,44391/setup 7 664 169

Posts: 671

Joined: 9/14/2014

Location: Erie, PA USA

6/29/2019 10:13 AM

You may have to re-sign in on NBC sports gold, maybe give them code they provide you and then go to nbc/activate.com . I have had to do this procedure the last few weeks.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 249 15383 69

Posts: 15633

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 10:13 AM

Kyle_McNab wrote:

You really have no clue of my situation. I have nbcsn but doesn’t show till 7. You could just skip over my comment if you have nothing to add

One more reason to buy the gold pass. No delay.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 747 21

Posts: 754

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/29/2019 10:13 AM

already good action in the 250 moto!!!

|

Brock183

Vital MX member Brock183 72408 Brock183 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72408/avatar/c50_1_1561595330.jpg?1561594988 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brock183,72408/all 06/12/19 2 10

Posts: 12

Joined: 6/12/2019

Location: AUS

6/29/2019 10:14 AM

If anyone has a way to stream from Aus, please let me know via PM
One I used to watch got taken down >.<

|

Robgvx

Vital MX member Robgvx 4990 Robgvx /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Robgvx,4990/all 04/01/08 74 2491

Posts: 2565

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: GBR

6/29/2019 10:14 AM

RichardLoots wrote:

pm sent

Me too please.

|

150ripper

Vital MX member 150ripper 68095 150ripper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68095/avatar/c50_brees_1546207523.jpg?1546207488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/150ripper,68095/all 12/30/18 5 191 1

Posts: 196

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

6/29/2019 10:15 AM

AC going full-send early!!

|

moscrop940

Vital MX member moscrop940 20030 moscrop940 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20030/avatar/c50_kurt_caselli_ride_1385073512.jpg?1385073338 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moscrop940,20030/all 04/20/10 27 929 5 2

Posts: 956

Joined: 4/20/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

6/29/2019 10:15 AM

Premix wrote:

WTF is going on with the app

Sign out and then sign back in. Worked for me

Never happened to me before but it worked, even though it clearly showed I was already signed in

|

shit'll buff out

motogrady

Vital MX member motogrady 2879 motogrady https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2879/avatar/c50_101212620_1276082790.jpg?1294180631 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motogrady,2879/all 01/27/08 4 85 3299 1 2

Posts: 3384

Joined: 1/27/2008

Location: Terra Alta, WV USA

6/29/2019 10:16 AM

No offense to GD2, but there was a time you didn't need to even watch the race.
Just drop in here, every 20 minutes or so, and in a few moments you knew what was happening.
It was as hot as a chat room.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 58 10 671 284 638 6993 92 6

Posts: 7631

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 10:18 AM

GEICO wearing some absolutely sick Shift gear today.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

150ripper

Vital MX member 150ripper 68095 150ripper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68095/avatar/c50_brees_1546207523.jpg?1546207488 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/150ripper,68095/all 12/30/18 5 191 1

Posts: 196

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

6/29/2019 10:19 AM

Is there something about Hartranft I'm unaware of that's keeping him from getting a factory ride??? Seems like he's rock solid week after week, indoors and out.

|

Ray_MXS

Vital MX member Ray_MXS 54735 Ray_MXS https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54735/avatar/c50_20180417_222641_1523997359.jpg?1523996859 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ray-MXS,54735/all 10/28/16 6 567 9

Posts: 573

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

6/29/2019 10:20 AM

motogrady wrote:

No offense to GD2, but there was a time you didn't need to even watch the race.
Just drop in here, every 20 minutes or so, and in a few moments you knew what was happening.
It was as hot as a chat room.

Maybe the racing is so good that people don't have time to sit on a pc writing stuff

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick MX - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest