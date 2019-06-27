Southwick MX Links

Southwick - Round 6
Animated Track Map
Track Info / Tickets
Injury Report - Racer X (Not released yet)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7:15 AM Pacific, 10:15 AM Eastern
1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Animated Track Map
Track Info / Tickets
Injury Report - Racer X (Not released yet)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7:15 AM Pacific, 10:15 AM Eastern
1st Motos LIVE on MavTV at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
2nd Motos TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold package right here.
Schedule (Eastern Time):
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
| Quote
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2