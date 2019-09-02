Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Minneapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

2/9/2019 9:49 AM

Posts: 7141

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/9/2019 9:49 AM



The first free practice session should be hitting the track soon...

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Moto Obsessed

Moto Obsessed
2/9/2019 9:50 AM

Posts: 112

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: PA, USA

2/9/2019 9:50 AM

Holie!

|

WCRider

WCRider
2/9/2019 9:50 AM

Posts: 1164

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/9/2019 9:50 AM

Holeshot

|

Steelking69

Steelking69
2/9/2019 9:51 AM

Posts: 1

Joined: 9/21/2018

Location: Browning, MT USA

2/9/2019 9:51 AM

Podium

|

JK105

JK105
2/9/2019 9:51 AM

Posts: 396

Joined: 7/12/2008

Location: Harrison, OH USA

2/9/2019 9:51 AM

Thinkin it's going to be a ET3 kinda day!

|

aeffertz

aeffertz
2/9/2019 9:57 AM

Posts: 2598

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/9/2019 9:57 AM

Chugging away at work, can't wait til tonight to rip over to Minnesota and catch the races!


|

Reese95w

Reese95w
2/9/2019 9:57 AM

Posts: 9065

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/9/2019 9:57 AM

Feld is passing out free packets of Skin Salve at sign-in this morning.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

cameron96

cameron96
2/9/2019 10:01 AM

Posts: 582

Joined: 10/4/2016

Location: CAN

2/9/2019 10:01 AM

JK105 wrote:

Thinkin it’s going to be a ET3 kinda day!

Remember the last time Tomac had the point lead (New York 2017)

I don’t disagree tho, I think it’s his time!

|

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:04 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:04 AM

Free practice should come up any minute isn't it?

|

GD2

GD2
2/9/2019 10:07 AM

Posts: 7141

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/9/2019 10:07 AM

PEPE001 wrote:

Free practice should come up any minute isn't it?

Yes.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-
2/9/2019 10:07 AM

Posts: 13646

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

2/9/2019 10:07 AM

aeffertz wrote:

Chugging away at work, can’t wait til tonight to rip over to Minnesota and catch the races!


Not streaming tonight?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:11 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:11 AM

Free practice is on!

|

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:13 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:13 AM

G'morning sucker's! practice stream at 11am PST correct?

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:14 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:14 AM

Yep!

|

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:15 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:15 AM

ocscottie wrote:

G'morning sucker's! practice stream at 11am PST correct?

Yes!

|

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:15 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:15 AM

Shit, short track. 250B in the 55's

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:16 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:16 AM

Track seems fast or short
250B with 55 sec already in Free practice

|

plowboy

plowboy
2/9/2019 10:17 AM

Posts: 4714

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/9/2019 10:17 AM

ocscottie wrote:

G'morning sucker's! practice stream at 11am PST correct?

It's afternoon in God's country sucka...lol. How's it hangin' Scottie?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

GD2
2/9/2019 10:20 AM

Posts: 7141

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/9/2019 10:20 AM

250 B Free Practice:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:20 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:20 AM

plowboy wrote:

It's afternoon in God's country sucka...lol. How's it hangin' Scottie?

Could be better, could be worse, you know how life is. Thx for asking 👍

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:23 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:23 AM

Oh shit! i forgot this was an East round, kickass. C'mon Forkner!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

150ripper

150ripper
2/9/2019 10:24 AM

Posts: 79

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

2/9/2019 10:24 AM

That guy who claims Cooper is the future just took his shirt off.

|

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:25 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:25 AM

They are already in the 50's!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:26 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:26 AM

Sexton first rider in the 49's

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

PEPE001

PEPE001
2/9/2019 10:27 AM

Posts: 579

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: Acworth, GA USA

2/9/2019 10:27 AM

Sexton 49.271

|

downard254

downard254
2/9/2019 10:28 AM

Posts: 3425

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

2/9/2019 10:28 AM

Gonna be a 26+ lap 450 main tonite!

|

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:29 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:29 AM

Here comes Forkner.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

downard254

downard254
2/9/2019 10:30 AM

Posts: 3425

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

2/9/2019 10:30 AM

150ripper wrote:

That guy who claims Cooper is the future just took his shirt off.

And he put it back on again.

|

ocscottie

ocscottie
2/9/2019 10:30 AM

Posts: 64507

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

2/9/2019 10:30 AM

downard254 wrote:

Gonna be a 26+ lap 450 main tonite!

Thats the ONLY think i dont like about timed mains, some tracks cant hold up to that many laps.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

plowboy

plowboy
2/9/2019 10:31 AM

Posts: 4714

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/9/2019 10:31 AM

ocscottie wrote:

G'morning sucker's! practice stream at 11am PST correct?

plowboy wrote:

It's afternoon in God's country sucka...lol. How's it hangin' Scottie?

ocscottie wrote:

Could be better, could be worse, you know how life is. Thx for asking 👍

Ain't that the truth. That kid, Dustin Winter from Clearwater KS, that just got 3rd in 250B practice (lives 20 miles from me). I don't know him but was told by Jeff Heddon to keep an eye on him. Its only his 2nd or 3rd time lining up.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

