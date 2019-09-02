Minneapolis SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The first free practice session should be hitting the track soon...
Thinkin it’s going to be a ET3 kinda day!
Chugging away at work, can’t wait til tonight to rip over to Minnesota and catch the races!
Feld is passing out free packets of Skin Salve at sign-in this morning.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Free practice should come up any minute isn't it?
Yes.
Free practice is on!
G'morning sucker's! practice stream at 11am PST correct?
Yep!
Shit, short track. 250B in the 55's
Track seems fast or short
250B with 55 sec already in Free practice
250 B Free Practice:
Could be better, could be worse, you know how life is. Thx for asking 👍
Oh shit! i forgot this was an East round, kickass. C'mon Forkner!
That guy who claims Cooper is the future just took his shirt off.
They are already in the 50's!
Sexton first rider in the 49's
Sexton 49.271
Gonna be a 26+ lap 450 main tonite!
Here comes Forkner.
Ain't that the truth. That kid, Dustin Winter from Clearwater KS, that just got 3rd in 250B practice (lives 20 miles from me). I don't know him but was told by Jeff Heddon to keep an eye on him. Its only his 2nd or 3rd time lining up.
