Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross Links

Minneapolis Supercross Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 14 10 671 290 586 6550 83 6

Posts: 7141

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/7/2019 1:09 PM

Minneapolis SX - Round 6

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):



Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 213 13430 65 1

Posts: 13646

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

2/7/2019 1:57 PM

First round of the season to end before midnight for us East coast guys.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 213 13430 65 1

Posts: 13646

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

2/8/2019 4:15 PM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

SexyUnicorn

Vital MX member SexyUnicorn 69254 SexyUnicorn https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69254/avatar/c50_9e2f00aeb3c984dd3f1ebab8ced0b405_twinkle_lights_string_lights_1549698718.jpg?1549698269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/SexyUnicorn,69254/all 02/08/19 5

Posts: 5

Joined: 2/8/2019

Location: PHL

2/8/2019 11:57 PM

That was an amazing view for the race, you should maintain it to have more racing activity.

|

NATEP231

Vital MX member NATEP231 33605 NATEP231 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33605/avatar/c50_image_1440174927.jpg?1440174685 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NATEP231,33605/all 04/20/12 12 475 1

Posts: 487

Joined: 4/20/2012

Location: Waterloo, IA USA

2/9/2019 6:04 AM

Does this mean races staring at 630??

|

Squirrelings

Vital MX member Squirrelings 59837 Squirrelings https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59837/avatar/c50_max_anstie_1506890878.jpg?1506890185 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Squirrelings,59837/all 10/01/17 3 1 1673 5

Posts: 1674

Joined: 10/1/2017

Location: GBR

2/9/2019 10:30 AM

NATEP231 wrote:

Does this mean races staring at 630??

The opening ceremonies start at 6:30.

|

Hman144

Vital MX member Hman144 2448 Hman144 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2448/avatar/c50_2448_47615a879553c.jpg?1294180110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hman144,2448/all 12/04/07 6 7 94 1495 146 1

Posts: 1589

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

2/9/2019 10:55 AM

Wait, no costumes?

|

juxesagihe

Vital MX member juxesagihe 69275 juxesagihe /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/juxesagihe,69275/all 02/09/19 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 2/9/2019

Location: New York, NY USA

2/9/2019 11:09 AM

https://hqstreamingtv.net/ama-supercross-minneapolis/
|

Truckdriver

Vital MX member Truckdriver 14253 Truckdriver https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14253/avatar/c50_81032680_1251420053.jpg?1294189153 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Truckdriver,14253/all 02/21/09 4 128 446 11 1

Posts: 574

Joined: 2/21/2009

Location: Fort Dodge, IA USA

2/9/2019 1:05 PM

All that link does is take you to some games and books.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross Links

The Latest