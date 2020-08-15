Forum Main Moto-Related Loretta Lynn's 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Loretta Lynn's 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8421

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/15/2020 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/15/2020 10:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until the season kicks off!

ocscottie

Posts: 65244

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/15/2020 10:30 AM

Word!!

Monte122

Posts: 1324

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

8/15/2020 10:34 AM

Let's go!!

Mummy_Napkin

Posts: 93

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

8/15/2020 10:35 AM

What's everyone eating and drinking? I just put a Cajun pork tenderloin in and woke up with some skrewball peanut butter whiskey in my coffee. Wow I don't think I can drink coffee any other way now lol. Picked up a great lakes variety pack too

ProKawi24

Posts: 561

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

8/15/2020 10:35 AM

Feels like SX was sooo long ago, just super stoked we're getting outdoors at all! Didn't seem like it would be possible but major props to DC and all those involved for making this happen.

Reese95w

Posts: 10425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/15/2020 10:40 AM

Today was the earliest I've gotten up in months to watch the national practice on NBC Gold. I've been a real lazy shit during this pandemic time.

Photo

str8line

Posts: 951

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/15/2020 10:43 AM

More likely Dylan wins every moto for the series in 250 or Tomac in 450?

9bro9

Posts: 177

Joined: 2/9/2019

Location: Salt Lake City, UT USA

8/15/2020 10:44 AM

Mummy_Napkin wrote:

What's everyone eating and drinking? I just put a Cajun pork tenderloin in and woke up with some skrewball peanut butter whiskey in my coffee. Wow I don't think I can drink coffee any other way now lol. Picked up a great lakes variety pack too

The wife and I had carry out cajun food from "The Bayou" last night, eating some leftover vegan Jumbalaya.

How's that PB whiskey straight?!

How's that PB whiskey straight?!

ocscottie

Posts: 65244

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

8/15/2020 10:46 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Feels like SX was sooo long ago, just super stoked we're getting outdoors at all! Didn't seem like it would be possible but major props to DC and all those involved for making this happen.

that seems like so many MONTHS ago man. Stoked for some racing, F1 this morning, Moto today and UFC tonight, busy day! I love it. 👍

CG118

Posts: 315

Joined: 6/27/2014

Location: Kennesaw, GA USA

8/15/2020 10:50 AM

Photo
Mummy_Napkin

Posts: 93

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

8/15/2020 10:53 AM

Mummy_Napkin wrote:

What's everyone eating and drinking? I just put a Cajun pork tenderloin in and woke up with some skrewball peanut butter whiskey in my coffee. Wow I don't think I can drink coffee any other way now lol. Picked up a great lakes variety pack too

9bro9 wrote:

The wife and I had carry out cajun food from "The Bayou" last night, eating some leftover vegan Jumbalaya.

How's that PB whiskey straight?!

How's that PB whiskey straight?!

Nice, sounds good!

Its pretty good straight, kinda odd, the after taste is all peanut butter. They had a sign underneath it on the shelf that said "Due to product availability, limit one per customer" lol so it must be getting hyped around here

ProKawi24

Posts: 561

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

8/15/2020 10:55 AM

That Sam Adams Octoberfest is awesome but damn it gives me beer farts like no other. Today it's going to hit 109 in NorCal so I'm inside with the AC cranked slamming some ice cold Mikes Hard Lemonade and Iced Tea (yeah they still make those). Trying to pace myself before the hard stuff later tonight. Leftover buffalo wings from dinner last night will be the food of choice for racing.

Jaybird67k

Posts: 407

Joined: 10/27/2013

Location: Vidor, TX USA

8/15/2020 10:57 AM

Soooo ready for some racing.

2thefront

Posts: 1042

Joined: 4/10/2011

Location: Mascotte, FL USA

8/15/2020 10:57 AM

str8line wrote:

More likely Dylan wins every moto for the series in 250 or Tomac in 450?

Both are a major long shot. Dylan and Eli both aren't good at starts.

philG

Posts: 6072

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

8/15/2020 10:59 AM

this better fucking work

fullfloater

Posts: 2192

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

8/15/2020 11:01 AM

Which VPN are people using?

motomike137

Posts: 4444

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/15/2020 11:01 AM

Showtime!

Mavetism

Posts: 309

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

8/15/2020 11:03 AM

It's happening, LETS FUCKING GO!

Predictions for tonight:

Cooper
Ferrandis
Jett

Webb
Tomac
Sexton

Reese95w

Posts: 10425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/15/2020 11:04 AM

Photo
brocster

Posts: 1955

Joined: 6/9/2009

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

8/15/2020 11:06 AM

I got audio with no picture

Prntscrn

Posts: 1269

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: SWE

8/15/2020 11:06 AM

You guys got a working feed? Mine is just black(ish)

Braaaphole

Posts: 518

Joined: 8/21/2016

Location: Spring, TX USA

8/15/2020 11:07 AM

The trees look nice

str8line

Posts: 951

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/15/2020 11:07 AM

I asked in the qualy thread but has anyone ever won the first moto or the overall in their first national race in the elite class? I know Tomac did it in the 250's.

mx_phreek

Posts: 1347

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

8/15/2020 11:08 AM

fullfloater wrote:

Which VPN are people using?

VPN Unlimited

Reese95w

Posts: 10425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/15/2020 11:08 AM

Photo
motomike137

Posts: 4444

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

8/15/2020 11:09 AM

Yamaha sweep moto 1. Cooper, Mcelrath, Ferrandis.

Mugeneco

Posts: 128

Joined: 10/13/2019

Location: ANT

8/15/2020 11:10 AM

here we go ...

Reese95w

Posts: 10425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/15/2020 11:10 AM

The race is started on live timing

Bonanza69

Posts: 378

Joined: 4/4/2016

Location: LUX

8/15/2020 11:11 AM

Is the live streaming on?

charge

Posts: 61

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/15/2020 11:11 AM

Breaking news. Star bikes are fast

