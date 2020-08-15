Loretta Lynn's 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the season kicks off!
Word!!
Let's go!!
What's everyone eating and drinking? I just put a Cajun pork tenderloin in and woke up with some skrewball peanut butter whiskey in my coffee. Wow I don't think I can drink coffee any other way now lol. Picked up a great lakes variety pack too
Feels like SX was sooo long ago, just super stoked we're getting outdoors at all! Didn't seem like it would be possible but major props to DC and all those involved for making this happen.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
Today was the earliest I've gotten up in months to watch the national practice on NBC Gold. I've been a real lazy shit during this pandemic time.
More likely Dylan wins every moto for the series in 250 or Tomac in 450?
The wife and I had carry out cajun food from "The Bayou" last night, eating some leftover vegan Jumbalaya.
How's that PB whiskey straight?!
that seems like so many MONTHS ago man. Stoked for some racing, F1 this morning, Moto today and UFC tonight, busy day! I love it. 👍
Nice, sounds good!
Its pretty good straight, kinda odd, the after taste is all peanut butter. They had a sign underneath it on the shelf that said "Due to product availability, limit one per customer" lol so it must be getting hyped around here
That Sam Adams Octoberfest is awesome but damn it gives me beer farts like no other. Today it's going to hit 109 in NorCal so I'm inside with the AC cranked slamming some ice cold Mikes Hard Lemonade and Iced Tea (yeah they still make those). Trying to pace myself before the hard stuff later tonight. Leftover buffalo wings from dinner last night will be the food of choice for racing.
Soooo ready for some racing.
this better fucking work
Which VPN are people using?
Showtime!
It's happening, LETS FUCKING GO!
Predictions for tonight:
Cooper
Ferrandis
Jett
Webb
Tomac
Sexton
I got audio with no picture
You guys got a working feed? Mine is just black(ish)
The trees look nice
I asked in the qualy thread but has anyone ever won the first moto or the overall in their first national race in the elite class? I know Tomac did it in the 250's.
VPN Unlimited
Yamaha sweep moto 1. Cooper, Mcelrath, Ferrandis.
here we go ...
The race is started on live timing
Is the live streaming on?
Breaking news. Star bikes are fast