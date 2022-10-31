Ken Roczen Riding a 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

...so, with Ken riding all these different bikes, does this mean that he has not been signed to a factory team for 2023?



On one hand, I have a hard time believing that a talent of his level wouldn't have OEM teams doing what it takes to get him signed and starting preparation for Supercross-this is a guy who won Anaheim 1 earlier this year after all.



On the other hand, could his lack of disclosure about his health issues prevent teams from taking a risk for the amount of money Ken would want?



If he is considering starting his own private team, maybe he should talk to Chad Reed first?



It's getting pretty late for deciding on a bike for 2023...