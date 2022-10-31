Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Riding a 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

Ken Roczen Riding a 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 557 75 2067 381 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 701 12493 1 798 120 28

Posts: 13194

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/31/2022 3:10 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/31/2022 3:22 PM

Welp, this is interesting. We’ve had a few good sources tell us that Ken has already purchased one or a couple Kawasakis but was also interested in swinging a leg over the new Yamaha before making his decision. And he got that opportunity today.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)

|

LungButter

Vital MX member LungButter 50324 LungButter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50324/avatar/c50_image_1452399532.jpg?1452399067 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LungButter,50324/all 01/09/16 3 106 3218 16

Posts: 3325

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

10/31/2022 3:10 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/31/2022 3:17 PM

Damn gurl

|

MotoMan12345

Vital MX member MotoMan12345 45383 MotoMan12345 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45383/avatar/c50_IMG_2993_1549568283.jpg?1549567857 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoMan12345,45383/all 12/22/14 132 1136 1

Posts: 1268

Joined: 12/22/2014

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

10/31/2022 3:15 PM

From steve "I had heard from good people PC going to build him Kawi's for 2023 but yeah, he was out at Club trying BLU CRUUUU, so maybe Club deal off to side w Fox gear, Red Bull deal?"

|

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 67 4361 4

Posts: 4429

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Tombstone, AZ USA

10/31/2022 3:19 PM

MC in 98, stamp it

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 4 36 1707 89

Posts: 1743

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

10/31/2022 3:26 PM

I'd personally like to see him on a Kawi as I'm a Kawi guy at heart.

|

austin_bo

Vital MX member austin_bo 67329 austin_bo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67329/avatar/c50_83966C3C_23EF_4381_9397_D4B6193C0DE1_1635785866.jpg?1635785784 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/austin-bo,67329/all 12/01/18 14 371 1

Posts: 385

Joined: 12/1/2018

Location: Medford, NJ USA

10/31/2022 3:31 PM

I want some Roczen bike reviews…

|

Two wheels, tacos, and tubes

Coach529

Vital MX member Coach529 6943 Coach529 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6943/avatar/c50_enduro_129_199.jpg?1328021962 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Coach529,6943/all 04/01/08 13 102

Posts: 115

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: ID, USA

10/31/2022 3:38 PM

Who's SX track is that?

|

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_053F7E26_A416_409E_A799_FF60AB172C59_1639501825.jpg?1639501565 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 16 583 7

Posts: 599

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

10/31/2022 3:41 PM

Tomac, Ferrandis and Roczen all on Blu Cru for ‘23 would be nuts

|

CPan

Vital MX member CPan 87656 CPan /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CPan,87656/all 02/21/22 9 152 1

Posts: 161

Joined: 2/21/2022

Location: CAN

10/31/2022 3:42 PM

Coach529 wrote:

Who's SX track is that?

...more

Club MX

|

Brent

Vital MX member Brent 435 Brent https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/435/avatar/c50_IMG_3145_1648499036.jpg?1648498760 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brent,435/all 08/16/06 19 68 4648 21 2

Posts: 4716

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Party in Temecula, CA USA

10/31/2022 3:43 PM

...so, with Ken riding all these different bikes, does this mean that he has not been signed to a factory team for 2023?

On one hand, I have a hard time believing that a talent of his level wouldn't have OEM teams doing what it takes to get him signed and starting preparation for Supercross-this is a guy who won Anaheim 1 earlier this year after all.

On the other hand, could his lack of disclosure about his health issues prevent teams from taking a risk for the amount of money Ken would want?

If he is considering starting his own private team, maybe he should talk to Chad Reed first?

It's getting pretty late for deciding on a bike for 2023...

|

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_053F7E26_A416_409E_A799_FF60AB172C59_1639501825.jpg?1639501565 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 16 583 7

Posts: 599

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

10/31/2022 3:43 PM

Coach529 wrote:

Who's SX track is that?

...more

Judging by the near peak fall foliage it has to be somewhere pretty far north. NC maybe?

|

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 557 75 2067 381 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 701 12493 1 798 120 28

Posts: 13194

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/31/2022 3:48 PM

Coach529 wrote:

Who's SX track is that?

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Judging by the near peak fall foliage it has to be somewhere pretty far north. NC maybe?

...more

It’s South Carolina, ClubMX.

|

Coach529

Vital MX member Coach529 6943 Coach529 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6943/avatar/c50_enduro_129_199.jpg?1328021962 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Coach529,6943/all 04/01/08 13 102

Posts: 115

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: ID, USA

10/31/2022 3:51 PM

Coach529 wrote:

Who's SX track is that?

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Judging by the near peak fall foliage it has to be somewhere pretty far north. NC maybe?

...more
ML512 wrote:

It’s South Carolina, ClubMX.

...more

That is what I thought......thanks!!

|

racerx217

Vital MX member racerx217 12485 racerx217 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12485/avatar/c50_10703978_10102509965790352_8706574260871235754_n_1504408375.jpg?1504407419 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/racerx217,12485/all 10/10/08 1 131 902 270

Posts: 1033

Joined: 10/10/2008

Location: MI, USA

10/31/2022 3:54 PM

Instantly 5 seconds a lap faster, about time he got his life right.

|

soggy

Vital MX member soggy 67382 soggy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67382/avatar/c50_8cb6834fae43b668f76977516e18a7d4_cartoon_dog_cartoon_characters_1590025414.jpg?1590025145 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/soggy,67382/all 12/03/18 1 48 3285 1

Posts: 3334

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

10/31/2022 4:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/31/2022 4:05 PM

Brent wrote:

...so, with Ken riding all these different bikes, does this mean that he has not been signed to a factory team for 2023?

On ...more

...more

His sponsor deals exclude him from riding for every factory team except Honda and KTM. Ktm is full and we know he isn’t riding Honda.

|

Bruce372

Vital MX member Bruce372 5239 Bruce372 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bruce372,5239/all 04/01/08 5 184 5236 3

Posts: 5420

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

10/31/2022 4:11 PM

austin_bo wrote:

I want some Roczen bike reviews…

...more

In 2023, it's gonna take until 2024 until the settings are any good.

In 2024, he will probably struggle with the settings and go back to the 2023 settings.

|

Nathaniel129

Vital MX member Nathaniel129 41501 Nathaniel129 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41501/avatar/c50_93FE29BB_00F1_432E_91CB_FE934C3F675A_1649828141.jpg?1649827641 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nathaniel129,41501/all 12/28/13 5 532 1

Posts: 537

Joined: 12/28/2013

Location: CA, USA

10/31/2022 4:11 PM

It's Roczen, so who the hell actually knows what we'll get...but I think a total reboot may be the one thing that could motivate him for an entire year?
It's 50/50 whether a brand new bike will completely rejuvenate his program and mental approach, or if it will be another easy scapegoat for poor (by his standards) results after the first couple rounds.
I don't think many people want him to fail, but it's been hard to be a real fan the last couple years.
Hopefully this shakeup brings back the "old" Kenny.

|

Brent

Vital MX member Brent 435 Brent https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/435/avatar/c50_IMG_3145_1648499036.jpg?1648498760 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brent,435/all 08/16/06 19 68 4648 21 2

Posts: 4716

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Party in Temecula, CA USA

10/31/2022 4:22 PM

soggy wrote:

His sponsor deals exclude him from riding for every factory team except Honda and KTM. Ktm is full and we know he isn’t riding ...more

...more

...maybe, but someone else did bring up the fact that James Stewart was a Monster athlete for a year, so it has happened before.

It's kind of sad to see that energy drink companies have such strong grip on what riders rides for what brand...

|

Zycki11

Vital MX member Zycki11 4052 Zycki11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4052/avatar/c50_43186C22_6D5D_4874_81AA_F10735AEABFA_1614382091.jpg?1614381130 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Zycki11,4052/all 04/01/08 2 2 161 4373 20

Posts: 4534

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

10/31/2022 4:31 PM

Nathaniel129 wrote:

It's Roczen, so who the hell actually knows what we'll get...but I think a total reboot may be the one thing that could ...more

...more

I could see him doing very well. The Honda is a fickle beast and many know this. The Kawi and Yamaha are not as particular when it comes to setup balance so on so forth. I am excited to see him on something new

|

kiwifan

Vital MX member kiwifan 17591 kiwifan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17591/avatar/c50_download_1643533290.jpg?1643532319 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kiwifan,17591/all 10/31/09 1 121 9011 12

Posts: 9134

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

10/31/2022 4:32 PM

Good luck to him no matter what bike he is on...knowing as sure as hell it will not be a Honda

|

Current rides: 2022 CRF450RWE
Occasional ride for VMX: 1985 CR500RF 1987 CR250RH
Adventure/Road bike: CRF1100L

nskerb

Vital MX member nskerb 77235 nskerb https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77235/avatar/c50_653A84A6_741B_43BF_8781_1545B8EDC44D_1574357954.jpg?1574357185 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nskerb,77235/all 11/21/19 4 369 11

Posts: 373

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

10/31/2022 4:32 PM

Brent wrote:

...maybe, but someone else did bring up the fact that James Stewart was a Monster athlete for a year, so it has happened ...more

...more

Doubled edged sword. They easily could have walked away in 2009 and never looked back. They kept a lot of people employed when they didn't have to.

|

kiwifan

Vital MX member kiwifan 17591 kiwifan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17591/avatar/c50_download_1643533290.jpg?1643532319 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kiwifan,17591/all 10/31/09 1 121 9011 12

Posts: 9134

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

10/31/2022 4:32 PM

Good luck to him, even though he will not be riding a Honda, I hope he does well

|

Current rides: 2022 CRF450RWE
Occasional ride for VMX: 1985 CR500RF 1987 CR250RH
Adventure/Road bike: CRF1100L

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_D3BE6119_E4CD_4C95_8864_A5040B35029F_1629471883.jpg?1629471850 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 7 23 8327 76 4

Posts: 8350

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

10/31/2022 4:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/31/2022 4:36 PM

he looks comfy

pretty sure PC could build him a fine YZ just as he could a KX!

|

2021 KTM 350 SXF
2006 KX250

soggy

Vital MX member soggy 67382 soggy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67382/avatar/c50_8cb6834fae43b668f76977516e18a7d4_cartoon_dog_cartoon_characters_1590025414.jpg?1590025145 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/soggy,67382/all 12/03/18 1 48 3285 1

Posts: 3334

Joined: 12/3/2018

Location: UT, USA

10/31/2022 4:40 PM

Brent wrote:

...so, with Ken riding all these different bikes, does this mean that he has not been signed to a factory team for 2023?

On ...more

...more
soggy wrote:

His sponsor deals exclude him from riding for every factory team except Honda and KTM. Ktm is full and we know he isn’t riding ...more

...more
Brent wrote:

...maybe, but someone else did bring up the fact that James Stewart was a Monster athlete for a year, so it has happened ...more

...more

I tend to agree but Without them we don’t have many non endemic sponsors so kind of a necessity at this stage.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ken Roczen Riding a 2023 Yamaha YZ450F

The Latest