Ironman - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice!
Hole shot. That’s twice this season. Looks like I have my technique down.
downard254 wrote:
Hole shot. That’s twice this season. Looks like I have my technique down.
or nothing better to do
Podium
I’ll take a top 5 finish 👍
Pictures from FaceBook and credit goes to the Photographer - unknown.
Looks like its going to be a awesome day.
No idea Maverick, those came up on my FB page. I assumed they were this morning but I'm guessing im wrong.
Anyone got a picture of this morning? Im running blind again...live timing a whole lot of guessing will have to suffice.
2020 mudocross season
Boomslang, #435 Marcus Phelps out of South Africa. Know anything about him?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Australian live moto times.
Who you guys got for top rookie?
Gotta love race day!
450 sexton
250- Gonzales
We had 2 South Africans race our series up here for a number of years. In fact one of them still races.
Liam O'Farrell (still racing) and Kerim Fitzgerald.
So did it rain, and if it did, did it rain before or after prep?
Kerim won the MX2 series in SA last year. I keep an eye on your series. Liam is still grinding but I think he is getting on in age.
Joshua Mlimi is in the states and will tackle the outdoors next year. He needs to race some more Am events to get used to the competition.
Aviv Orland from Uganda is also looking at the outdoors for next year.
Charl Van Eerden is 250 SX only but has been struggling with injuries.
Caleb Tennant decided to quit and focus on a career coaching.
Slade Smith has been dipping his toe and I hope to see him in the outdoors next year.
We have a very special kid here in SA. Neil Van Der Vyver. Bellow is a pic of him and his family. Sort of reminds me of a Stewart or Carmichael....born to win. Can't wait to see what the future holds for him.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Really impressed with Gonzalez...he just dropped in like a seasoned campaigner.
GuyB Shots:
Looks like the track will be prime condition for today.
How old is Justin Rodbell?
My house is cheering for Cody Williams on the 125 2 stroke. I’m pretty sure he’s running Yamahas not the Husky that’s listed. I work with him at our normal jobs and he seems to be an all around good dude.
AC threw down a lap there.
Weird qualifying
22 is good. Never heard of him until last weekend. The dude is doing all the right things and is a good option for a fill-in ride.
