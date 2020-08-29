Ironman - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

-MAVERICK- wrote: Boomslang, #435 Marcus Phelps out of South Africa. Know anything about him? Boomslang wrote: Yes, I sure do. He has been in the states for a few years now. Last year he was doing select 450 rounds and looks like a full 250 season this year. He has talent and works hard but this 250 class is pretty stacked.



Edit - he looks well off the pace in B practice and I know he is way better than what the times are showing. -MAVERICK- wrote: We had 2 South Africans race our series up here for a number of years. In fact one of them still races.



Liam O'Farrell (still racing) and Kerim Fitzgerald.

Kerim won the MX2 series in SA last year. I keep an eye on your series. Liam is still grinding but I think he is getting on in age.



Joshua Mlimi is in the states and will tackle the outdoors next year. He needs to race some more Am events to get used to the competition.



Aviv Orland from Uganda is also looking at the outdoors for next year.



Charl Van Eerden is 250 SX only but has been struggling with injuries.



Caleb Tennant decided to quit and focus on a career coaching.



Slade Smith has been dipping his toe and I hope to see him in the outdoors next year.



We have a very special kid here in SA. Neil Van Der Vyver. Bellow is a pic of him and his family. Sort of reminds me of a Stewart or Carmichael....born to win. Can't wait to see what the future holds for him.





