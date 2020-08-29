Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Ironman - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 206 16 671 191 730 7721 104 6

Posts: 8451

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/29/2020 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 4:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

downard254

Vital MX member downard254 36548 downard254 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/36548/avatar/c50_651A0E7D_D1F6_4E24_BFDD_90F951158FAA_1551435925.jpg?1551435205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/downard254,36548/all 12/10/12 5 168 3531 2 2

Posts: 3699

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

8/29/2020 4:39 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 4:40 AM

Hole shot. That’s twice this season. Looks like I have my technique down.

|

#434

Vital MX member #434 56844 #434 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56844/avatar/c50_s1200_rinaldiyamaha_1_of_4_1490270813.jpg?1490270446 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/434,56844/all 03/23/17 1 10 709 46

Posts: 719

Joined: 3/23/2017

Location: DEU

8/29/2020 4:57 AM

downard254 wrote:

Hole shot. That’s twice this season. Looks like I have my technique down.

or nothing better to do whistling

|

Mr. Afterbar

Vital MX member Mr. Afterbar 71379 Mr. Afterbar /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mr-Afterbar,71379/all 05/13/19 3 1040 1

Posts: 1052

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

8/29/2020 5:01 AM

Podium

|

Ramrod

Vital MX member Ramrod 4838 Ramrod https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4838/avatar/c50_deefe0cbbdcff729bcd9ea6cda526730_1531066111.jpg?1531065883 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ramrod,4838/all 04/01/08 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ramrod,4838/setup 154 3961 147

Posts: 4116

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/29/2020 5:04 AM

I’ll take a top 5 finish 👍

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:05 AM

Pictures from FaceBook and credit goes to the Photographer - unknown.

Looks like its going to be a awesome day.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22187 100

Posts: 22577

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 5:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 5:17 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Pictures from FaceBook and credit goes to the Photographer - unknown.

Looks like its going to be a awesome day.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

How long ago were those taken because it rained.

Edit: Looks like just over 30 minutes ago. 👍

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:19 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Pictures from FaceBook and credit goes to the Photographer - unknown.

Looks like its going to be a awesome day.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

-MAVERICK- wrote:

How long ago were those taken because it rained.

Edit: Looks like just over 30 minutes ago. 👍

No idea Maverick, those came up on my FB page. I assumed they were this morning but I'm guessing im wrong.

Anyone got a picture of this morning? Im running blind again...live timing a whole lot of guessing will have to suffice.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

B00tySweat33

Vital MX member B00tySweat33 66454 B00tySweat33 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B00tySweat33,66454/all 10/17/18 10 36 103

Posts: 46

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

8/29/2020 5:19 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Pictures from FaceBook and credit goes to the Photographer - unknown.

Looks like its going to be a awesome day.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

-MAVERICK- wrote:

How long ago were those taken because it rained.

Edit: Looks like just over 30 minutes ago. 👍

2020 mudocross season

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22187 100

Posts: 22577

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 5:24 AM

Boomslang, #435 Marcus Phelps out of South Africa. Know anything about him?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

22Ryann

Vital MX member 22Ryann 23894 22Ryann https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/23894/avatar/c50_me_1578490575.jpg?1578489743 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/22Ryann,23894/all 11/29/10 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/22Ryann,23894/setup 34 691 22 3

Posts: 725

Joined: 11/29/2010

Location: AUS

8/29/2020 5:24 AM

Australian live moto times.

Photo

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:25 AM

Who you guys got for top rookie?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_banksy_future_cancelled_1585596805.jpg?1585596398 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 41 4615 3

Posts: 4656

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

8/29/2020 5:26 AM

Gotta love race day!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

ElliotB16

Vital MX member ElliotB16 72295 ElliotB16 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72295/avatar/c50_9B6F737D_C9B5_41AA_8695_DC5A89B4BD6B_1561024491.jpg?1561024465 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ElliotB16,72295/all 06/10/19 1 401

Posts: 402

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

8/29/2020 5:28 AM

450 sexton
250- Gonzales

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:28 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 5:33 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Boomslang, #435 Marcus Phelps out of South Africa. Know anything about him?

Yes, I sure do. He has been in the states for a few years now. Last year he was doing select 450 rounds and looks like a full 250 season this year. He has talent and works hard but this 250 class is pretty stacked.

Edit - he looks well off the pace in B practice and I know he is way better than what the times are showing.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22187 100

Posts: 22577

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 5:35 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Yes, I sure do. He has been in the states for a few years now. Last year he was doing select 450 rounds and looks like a full 250 season this year. He has talent and works hard but this 250 class is pretty stacked.

Edit - he looks well off the pace in B practice and I know he is way better than what the times are showing.

We had 2 South Africans race our series up here for a number of years. In fact one of them still races.

Liam O'Farrell (still racing) and Kerim Fitzgerald.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22187 100

Posts: 22577

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 5:39 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Who you guys got for top rookie?

Mason Gonzales.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 1 52 6225 16 1

Posts: 6277

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/29/2020 5:42 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Who you guys got for top rookie?

AC and Gonzalez

|

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 26 561 4 1

Posts: 587

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

8/29/2020 5:49 AM

So did it rain, and if it did, did it rain before or after prep?

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:50 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Boomslang, #435 Marcus Phelps out of South Africa. Know anything about him?

Boomslang wrote:

Yes, I sure do. He has been in the states for a few years now. Last year he was doing select 450 rounds and looks like a full 250 season this year. He has talent and works hard but this 250 class is pretty stacked.

Edit - he looks well off the pace in B practice and I know he is way better than what the times are showing.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

We had 2 South Africans race our series up here for a number of years. In fact one of them still races.

Liam O'Farrell (still racing) and Kerim Fitzgerald.

Kerim won the MX2 series in SA last year. I keep an eye on your series. Liam is still grinding but I think he is getting on in age.

Joshua Mlimi is in the states and will tackle the outdoors next year. He needs to race some more Am events to get used to the competition.

Aviv Orland from Uganda is also looking at the outdoors for next year.

Charl Van Eerden is 250 SX only but has been struggling with injuries.

Caleb Tennant decided to quit and focus on a career coaching.

Slade Smith has been dipping his toe and I hope to see him in the outdoors next year.

We have a very special kid here in SA. Neil Van Der Vyver. Bellow is a pic of him and his family. Sort of reminds me of a Stewart or Carmichael....born to win. Can't wait to see what the future holds for him.

Photo

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 206 16 671 191 730 7721 104 6

Posts: 8451

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/29/2020 5:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 5:54 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 5:54 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Who you guys got for top rookie?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Mason Gonzales.

Really impressed with Gonzalez...he just dropped in like a seasoned campaigner.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 206 16 671 191 730 7721 104 6

Posts: 8451

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/29/2020 5:55 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 5:56 AM

GuyB Shots:
Photo
Photo
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 6:00 AM

Looks like the track will be prime condition for today.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 6:01 AM

How old is Justin Rodbell?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

dang472

Vital MX member dang472 43628 dang472 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dang472,43628/all 06/26/14 7 100

Posts: 107

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: Kingston, IL USA

8/29/2020 6:02 AM

My house is cheering for Cody Williams on the 125 2 stroke. I’m pretty sure he’s running Yamahas not the Husky that’s listed. I work with him at our normal jobs and he seems to be an all around good dude.

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 6:06 AM

AC threw down a lap there.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22187 100

Posts: 22577

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 6:06 AM

Boomslang wrote:

How old is Justin Rodbell?

22.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

gregyou

Vital MX member gregyou 78913 gregyou /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gregyou,78913/all 01/26/20 174

Posts: 174

Joined: 1/26/2020

Location: AUS

8/29/2020 6:09 AM

Weird qualifying

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2358 1

Posts: 2432

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 6:09 AM

Boomslang wrote:

How old is Justin Rodbell?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

22.

22 is good. Never heard of him until last weekend. The dude is doing all the right things and is a good option for a fill-in ride.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest