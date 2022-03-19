Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Indianapolis Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing Indianapolis
GD2

3/19/2022 3:30 PM
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Daniel816

3/19/2022 3:34 PM

Holeshot!

Bill_Carroll

3/19/2022 3:34 PM

BRAAP!

levimx22

3/19/2022 3:35 PM

podium

Bill_Carroll

3/19/2022 3:35 PM

I'm pulling over, have arm pump already

CPR

3/19/2022 3:48 PM

Does Steinke put the 250 two banger in the final tonight?

Front242

3/19/2022 3:51 PM

pull the Colts

ProKawi24

3/19/2022 3:51 PM

Let's go boys!

jeffro503

3/19/2022 3:52 PM

7th place to the first corner!!!

jeffro503

3/19/2022 3:53 PM

8th damn it. Clutch was slippin.

-MAVERICK-

3/19/2022 3:53 PM

CPR wrote:

Does Steinke put the 250 two banger in the final tonight?

...more

He qualified 26th and Brayton and McElrath are not lining up, so that's 2 spots that are going to privateers/support riders.

Would be cool.

ProKawi24

3/19/2022 3:54 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

8th damn it. Clutch was slippin.

...more

Shoulda said stitches on the finger haha.

ocscottie

3/19/2022 3:58 PM

Sup fam?

I freakin slept through practice. dizzy

CPR

3/19/2022 4:00 PM

CPR wrote:

Does Steinke put the 250 two banger in the final tonight?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

He qualified 26th and Brayton and McElrath are not lining up, so that's 2 spots that are going to privateers/support riders.
...more

...more

Best chance yet 👍

Joey_Bridges

3/19/2022 4:00 PM

My stint at Sebring isn't over yet.

-MAVERICK-

3/19/2022 4:01 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Sup fam?

I freakin slept through practice. dizzy

...more

Didn't miss a single fast lap.

BigBoreFan58

3/19/2022 4:05 PM

Todd Harris is hitting his marks tonight.

jeffro503

3/19/2022 4:05 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Sup fam?

I freakin slept through practice. dizzy

...more

Scottie....you get a chance , go watch the 2nd qualifying for the 450's. Was pretty crazy!

mx313

3/19/2022 4:08 PM

Any other aussies watch on the espn app? It hasnt gone live??

ProKawi24

3/19/2022 4:10 PM

Wackers is lookin real smooth, just might have something for Jett tonight.

406 twindad

3/19/2022 4:10 PM

Good size crowd there!

jeffro503

3/19/2022 4:14 PM

Anyone else have their stomach in their throats when you watch McAdoo ride? Borderline self destruction.

curtiss938

3/19/2022 4:14 PM

Mcadoo looking real good tonight!

jock

3/19/2022 4:14 PM

mx313 wrote:

Any other aussies watch on the espn app? It hasnt gone live??

...more

Same for me. angry

murph783

3/19/2022 4:14 PM

What happened to filthy? Showing as out in heat one?

jeffro503

3/19/2022 4:15 PM

Looks good tonight though.

Sandwarrior752

3/19/2022 4:15 PM

McAdoo looks good aye! Perhaps we are in for fun fight with Jett later tonight!

GD2

3/19/2022 4:16 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

cwel11

3/19/2022 4:16 PM

murph783 wrote:

What happened to filthy? Showing as out in heat one?

...more

First turn crash

mx313

3/19/2022 4:17 PM

mx313 wrote:

Any other aussies watch on the espn app? It hasnt gone live??

...more
jock wrote:

Same for me. angry

...more

I got a stream for any aussies missing out

