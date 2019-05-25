Fox Raceway MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until qualifying kicks off!
ICYMI:
who does well at very fast tracks? asking for fantasy
Good vids...I'm fired up.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
250 B is on track.
250 B Qualifying 1:
Staaank
Ex Pro BMX rider. Lover of all 2 wheeled machines.
1978 XR75
1994 KX250
1997 KX250
2008 CRF450
2004 YZ250
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Nice bike..except the blue rims
Can't get enough retro zebra print Fox gear. Love it
Ken looks comfy
250 A Qualifying 1:
I’m just guessing but yeah I would say slow riders like slow tracks!
Covington looking a lot better this weekend...
Stank's on it! Dude party's all week, looks like a slob, hops on a jiver and fucking pins it. Respect for him doing his thing... Dude is moto to the core.
Edit: And has a nice piece of ass to pack a bowl when he pulls in
I miss
450 A Qualifying 1:
That's sarcasm right? 29th?
....you just wait till he upshifts to 4th gear, it will be on then!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I so want that gear that Eli is rocking...
250 faster than 450 so far.
Is he still dealing with an injury or something? I didn't expect him to be on top but this is really far of.
Keef's son about to call an uber and head back to high dez
I miss
Asselstine wrote:
Covington looking a lot better this weekend...
vschaik141 wrote:
Is he still dealing with an injury or something? I didn't expect him to be on top but this is really far of.
He must be, you'd think even injured he'd be able to lay down a decent laptime though..