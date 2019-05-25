Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Fox Raceway MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 7:30 AM



30 minutes until qualifying kicks off!

slowgti

Posts: 537

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

5/25/2019 7:30 AM

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 7:34 AM

ICYMI:







brycepdh

Posts: 284

Joined: 11/3/2017

Location: Tasmania, AUS

5/25/2019 7:40 AM

who does well at very fast tracks? asking for fantasy

plowboy

Posts: 5120

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/25/2019 8:02 AM

Good vids...I'm fired up.

Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 8:08 AM

250 B is on track.

kkawboy14

Posts: 9248

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

5/25/2019 8:09 AM

brycepdh wrote:

who does well at very fast tracks? asking for fantasy

Fast riders do great on fast tracks!

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 8:20 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14999

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 8:27 AM


"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

KBOLTZ

Posts: 331

Joined: 4/24/2016

Location: Culver City, CA USA

5/25/2019 8:27 AM

Staaank

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14999

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 8:28 AM


"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14999

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 8:29 AM




"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

brycepdh

Posts: 284

Joined: 11/3/2017

Location: Tasmania, AUS

5/25/2019 8:29 AM

kkawboy14 wrote:

Fast riders do great on fast tracks!

thanks for the very informative answer! Does this mean slow riders do great on slow tracks?

mx 219

Posts: 2374

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

5/25/2019 8:30 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Nice bike..except the blue rims

cbuehler767

Posts: 595

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: New London, CT USA

5/25/2019 8:31 AM

Can't get enough retro zebra print Fox gear. Love it

KBOLTZ

Posts: 331

Joined: 4/24/2016

Location: Culver City, CA USA

5/25/2019 8:33 AM

Ken looks comfy

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 14999

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

5/25/2019 8:34 AM

mx 219 wrote:

Nice bike..except the blue rims

I don't mind them. Better than black. Personally, I think it would look best with silver rims and blue hubs.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 8:41 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

kkawboy14

Posts: 9248

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

5/25/2019 8:43 AM

brycepdh wrote:

who does well at very fast tracks? asking for fantasy

kkawboy14 wrote:

Fast riders do great on fast tracks!

brycepdh wrote:

thanks for the very informative answer! Does this mean slow riders do great on slow tracks?

I’m just guessing but yeah I would say slow riders like slow tracks!

Asselstine

Posts: 42

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

5/25/2019 8:46 AM

Covington looking a lot better this weekend...

crowe176

Posts: 5517

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

5/25/2019 8:59 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 9:01 AM

Stank's on it! Dude party's all week, looks like a slob, hops on a jiver and fucking pins it. Respect for him doing his thing... Dude is moto to the core.

Edit: And has a nice piece of ass to pack a bowl when he pulls in

I miss

GD2

Posts: 7521

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

5/25/2019 9:05 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

BMSOBx2

Posts: 1182

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: Antioch, CA USA

5/25/2019 9:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 9:10 AM

Asselstine wrote:

Covington looking a lot better this weekend...

That's sarcasm right? 29th?

kkawboy14

Posts: 9248

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

5/25/2019 9:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/25/2019 9:14 AM

Asselstine wrote:

Covington looking a lot better this weekend...

....you just wait till he upshifts to 4th gear, it will be on then!

NVA57

Posts: 720

Joined: 6/10/2015

Location: NLD

5/25/2019 9:14 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:


I so want that gear that Eli is rocking...

77Moto

Posts: 346

Joined: 1/31/2019

Location: CAN

5/25/2019 9:18 AM

250 faster than 450 so far.

vschaik141

Posts: 1092

Joined: 1/25/2010

Location: Soest, NLD

5/25/2019 9:19 AM

Asselstine wrote:

Covington looking a lot better this weekend...

Is he still dealing with an injury or something? I didn't expect him to be on top but this is really far of.

crowe176

Posts: 5517

Joined: 9/8/2006

Location: Spring Lake, MI USA

5/25/2019 9:19 AM

Keef's son about to call an uber and head back to high dez

Cali

Posts: 48

Joined: 3/22/2019

Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

5/25/2019 9:22 AM

GD2 wrote:

450 A Qualifying 1:

Ferris way off the pace

Asselstine

Posts: 42

Joined: 12/19/2018

Location: CAN

5/25/2019 9:25 AM

Asselstine wrote:

Covington looking a lot better this weekend...

vschaik141 wrote:

Is he still dealing with an injury or something? I didn't expect him to be on top but this is really far of.

He must be, you'd think even injured he'd be able to lay down a decent laptime though..

