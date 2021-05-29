Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Fox Raceway 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 244 16 671 173 810 8083 108 6

Posts: 8893

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/29/2021 12:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/29/2021 12:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 44 12 459 26592 122

Posts: 27060

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/29/2021 12:30 PM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 12:30 PM

Podium

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 12:31 PM

I hope Jett mops the field!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f 48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_IMG_7774_1598637496.jpg?1598636942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 13 458 24 1

Posts: 471

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

5/29/2021 12:31 PM

Let´s go!!!! Outdoors!!!!

|

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

Nairb#70

Vital MX member Nairb#70 79649 Nairb#70 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/79649/avatar/c50_20210501_113006_1619916568.jpg?1619916478 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Nairb-70,79649/all 02/25/20 2 6 456 2

Posts: 462

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

5/29/2021 12:32 PM

'Bout time!grin grin grin

|

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 44 2289 6

Posts: 2333

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

5/29/2021 12:33 PM

Hope we all get to watch this thing

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 90 2968 1

Posts: 3058

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

5/29/2021 12:33 PM

Top 10..im good with that.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_eli_tomac_b2_1619946020.jpg?1619946015 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 13 9 2190 19

Posts: 2200

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

5/29/2021 12:35 PM

Miss my start again sad

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 12126 22 1

Posts: 12288

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/29/2021 12:36 PM

Oh shit! My VitalMX Race Thread Holeshot Device/App did not work. I want my money back App Store!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 158 3770 81

Posts: 3928

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

5/29/2021 12:47 PM

Top ten

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 100 6287 22

Posts: 6389

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/29/2021 12:54 PM

Red flag. You guys all piled up in the first turn. Complete restart.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 44 2289 6

Posts: 2333

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

5/29/2021 12:57 PM

plowboy wrote:

Red flag. You guys all piled up in the first turn. Complete restart.

...more

No way I'm going to pass my concussion test.

|

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 44 2289 6

Posts: 2333

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: CA, USA

5/29/2021 1:00 PM

Are the International folk getting this right now?

Photo

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 100 6287 22

Posts: 6389

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/29/2021 1:01 PM

plowboy wrote:

Red flag. You guys all piled up in the first turn. Complete restart.

...more
fullfloater wrote:

No way I'm going to pass my concussion test.

...more

I'm ok as long as it's not a sobriety testblink

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 12126 22 1

Posts: 12288

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/29/2021 1:01 PM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:01 PM

we are LIVE!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 44 12 459 26592 122

Posts: 27060

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/29/2021 1:01 PM

fullfloater wrote:

Are the International folk getting this right now?

Photo

...more

Turn your adblock off if you have one.

It's live now.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 100 6287 22

Posts: 6389

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/29/2021 1:02 PM

We're hot fellas.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 2 612

Posts: 614

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

5/29/2021 1:03 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/29/2021 1:04 PM

LET'S FUCKING GO. Man, new outdoor season is like birthday and christmas together. What am I talking, it's even better.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 12126 22 1

Posts: 12288

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/29/2021 1:05 PM

Real Motocross not Stuporcross, yea baby!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 387

Posts: 389

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

5/29/2021 1:06 PM

No mask for Will, can't wait to see how this improves the viewing experience for a bunch of you.

|

38special

Vital MX member 38special 20976 38special https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20976/avatar/c50_Blank_White_1612534017.jpg?1612533502 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/38special,20976/all 06/30/10 2 178 1

Posts: 180

Joined: 6/30/2010

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:08 PM

Respect to JMart for not putting on the pink lipstick for the Star segment.

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4418 14

Posts: 4455

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

5/29/2021 1:09 PM

Lets goo!

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:10 PM

Lets Go Jett!!!!!!!!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Kampy

Vital MX member Kampy 44514 Kampy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44514/avatar/c50_KampyXR75_1437524848.jpg?1437524586 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kampy,44514/all 09/28/14 1 4 239 1

Posts: 244

Joined: 9/28/2014

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:11 PM

LETS DO THIS! MX is BACK

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:11 PM

Shit live timing is a spoiler if you watching stream

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:11 PM

GO MAX!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 100 6287 22

Posts: 6389

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/29/2021 1:11 PM

That kid is flying.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64798 1 837 60

Posts: 66628

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

5/29/2021 1:13 PM

Damn Jett way back in 17th

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Forum Main Moto-Related Fox Raceway 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest