Fox Raceway 1 National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Podium
I hope Jett mops the field!
Let´s go!!!! Outdoors!!!!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
'Bout time!
Hope we all get to watch this thing
Top 10..im good with that.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Miss my start again
Oh shit! My VitalMX Race Thread Holeshot Device/App did not work. I want my money back App Store!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Top ten
Red flag. You guys all piled up in the first turn. Complete restart.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Are the International folk getting this right now?
fullfloater wrote:
No way I'm going to pass my concussion test.
fullfloater wrote:
No way I'm going to pass my concussion test.
I'm ok as long as it's not a sobriety test
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
we are LIVE!
fullfloater wrote:
Are the International folk getting this right now?
fullfloater wrote:
Are the International folk getting this right now?
Turn your adblock off if you have one.
It's live now.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
We're hot fellas.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Edited Date/Time:
LET'S FUCKING GO. Man, new outdoor season is like birthday and christmas together. What am I talking, it's even better.
Real Motocross not Stuporcross, yea baby!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
No mask for Will, can't wait to see how this improves the viewing experience for a bunch of you.
Respect to JMart for not putting on the pink lipstick for the Star segment.
Lets goo!
Lets Go Jett!!!!!!!!
LETS DO THIS! MX is BACK
Shit live timing is a spoiler if you watching stream
GO MAX!
That kid is flying.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Damn Jett way back in 17th