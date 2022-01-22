Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
Practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot.
Braaap!
Hope I have USA network😂
Morning ladies… let’s go racing
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
Mookieeeee fever n da house!
Die Antwoord
big bore
Is the timed qualifying on Peacock on delay (not live)?
Nah. Totally legit.
Howdy, y'all bag a bastards. Who do you think this track layout will favor?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Wadup boys!
Craig & Mookie for sure.....they have to be licking their chops at that whoop section. I'm just hoping it doesn't get too blown out and becomes jumpers right away.
It's a lot to ask but I hope there isn't as much whining/bitching about every...single...aspect...of the race. The production, the announcing, the stadium, the track design, the riders ugly gear/bike, the commercials... We all know things could be better but some folks would bitch if they were hung with a new rope. Maybe just yell at the screen and not post about it.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Mookie didn't look his usual whoop demon self last week....set-up maybe?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Edited Date/Time:
Responding to PlowBoy about the whiners...
THANK YOU!
The best, just yesterday...I think was something like..."Are the Whoops bad for Supercross" or something like that. Literally made me laugh out loud.
Hell, The Whoops...on a SX track...ARE Supercross!
Oh, shit, I've gone and done it, again. Haven't I?
My bad.
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Is there a discount for military vets at this event? Thanks
Could have been. Maybe wanted to setup the bike for the rest of the track instead. This layout seems fairly simple in that setting up for the whoops may be the secret key to scrubbing 1-2 seconds from a lap time.
One thing's for sure....the LCQ's will be absolute carnage and I for one can NOT wait lol.
Pretty sure only the folks who ride and have tried to navigate a serious set of whoops can appreciate the nerve and skill required to hit them lap after lap. They terrify me. I agree...whoops are the one obstacle that define SX.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Edited Date/Time:
Based on initial laps for 250 C group...
We're looking at shorter laptimes than the last 2 tracks.
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Brunell 55.9, from GB... fast times
250 C Free Practice:
Funny thing, whoops at the local level...on a local track...are my favorite feature...which are much more "Rollerable". But, till, love riding'em. One of the few times that I can actually "put my money where my mouth is"...
And, yes, the Whoops on these SX tracks are ASS KICKERS! WoooHooo!
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Nothing like the sight of a freshly prepped & groomed track. The dirt, crisp edges....just add in the smell of some good ol' 2S premix and I'd know I'm in heaven.
Hey! The dude that starts the practice/qualifying or race thread can't claim the holeshot.
That's like if the guy pulling the lever on the starting gate jumped on a bike after pulling the lever, then beat everybody to the first turn. It's impossible.
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
I'm guesnsig low to mid 40 second laps...
42-45 secs?
Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!
Seriously. Way to use all that floor space! 🙄
Edited Date/Time:
250 B Free Practice:
Here's the guy 20th into the first turn complaining that the guy who holeshot jumped the gate.
