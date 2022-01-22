Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - San Diego Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing San Diego
GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 11:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 11:00 AM

Photo

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 11:00 AM

Holeshot.

donman

Vital MX member donman 4715 donman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4715/avatar/c50_109562450_1231381993.jpg?1294182010 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/donman,4715/all 04/01/08 72 365 52 3

Posts: 437

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Golden, CO USA

1/22/2022 11:01 AM

Braaap!

sandman768

Vital MX member sandman768 42556 sandman768 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42556/avatar/c50_F76D1A6F_DC4E_40AC_ABA0_EE9DD9BF0634_1576515004.jpg?1576514241 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sandman768,42556/all 03/21/14 15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sandman768,42556/setup 95 3853 70 2

Posts: 3948

Joined: 3/21/2014

Location: Saratoga Springs, NY USA

1/22/2022 11:01 AM

Hope I have USA network😂

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 546 30606 143

Posts: 31160

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/22/2022 11:02 AM

GD2 wrote:

Holeshot.

...more
grin Cheater.
FeetUp

Vital MX member FeetUp 2547 FeetUp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2547/avatar/c50_92809020_1292907228.jpg?1294180240 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FeetUp,2547/all 12/04/07 1 34 263

Posts: 297

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:03 AM

Morning ladies… let's go racing

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_Banksyyyy_1620146421.jpg?1620145973 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 50 5710 3

Posts: 5760

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/22/2022 11:04 AM

Mookieeeee fever n da house!

Die Antwoord

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_98B27D9B_A1C2_40AF_822B_AE43D59670D6_1604168064.jpg?1604167361 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 3 13 601 8 1

Posts: 614

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

1/22/2022 11:05 AM

GD2 wrote:

Holeshot.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote: grin Cheater.
...more

big bore

HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200 10070 HD1200 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10070/avatar/c50_IMG_20140918_194513_859_1432415181.jpg?1432415036 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HD1200,10070/all 05/11/08 3 14 618 1

Posts: 632

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

1/22/2022 11:06 AM

Is the timed qualifying on Peacock on delay (not live)?

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 11:06 AM

GD2 wrote:

Holeshot.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote: grin Cheater.
...more

Nah. Totally legit.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 11:10 AM

Photo
Photo
plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6456 23

Posts: 6560

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/22/2022 11:11 AM

Howdy, y'all bag a bastards. Who do you think this track layout will favor?

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 956 4

Posts: 966

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:15 AM

plowboy wrote:

Howdy, y'all bag a bastards. Who do you think this track layout will favor?

...more

Wadup boys!

Craig & Mookie for sure.....they have to be licking their chops at that whoop section. I'm just hoping it doesn't get too blown out and becomes jumpers right away.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6456 23

Posts: 6560

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/22/2022 11:26 AM

It's a lot to ask but I hope there isn't as much whining/bitching about every...single...aspect...of the race. The production, the announcing, the stadium, the track design, the riders ugly gear/bike, the commercials... We all know things could be better but some folks would bitch if they were hung with a new rope. Maybe just yell at the screen and not post about it.wink

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6456 23

Posts: 6560

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/22/2022 11:29 AM

plowboy wrote:

Howdy, y'all bag a bastards. Who do you think this track layout will favor?

...more
ProKawi24 wrote:

Wadup boys!

Craig & Mookie for sure.....they have to be licking their chops at that whoop section. I'm just hoping it ...more

...more

Mookie didn't look his usual whoop demon self last week....set-up maybe?

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 20 373 22143 31

Posts: 22517

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 11:33 AM

Responding to PlowBoy about the whiners...

THANK YOU! smile

The best, just yesterday...I think was something like..."Are the Whoops bad for Supercross" or something like that. Literally made me laugh out loud.

Hell, The Whoops...on a SX track...ARE Supercross! grin

Oh, shit, I've gone and done it, again. Haven't I? whistling

My bad.

flyliketrains

Vital MX member flyliketrains 61531 flyliketrains /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/flyliketrains,61531/all 01/13/18 2 23

Posts: 25

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: Bronx, NY USA

1/22/2022 11:36 AM

Is there a discount for military vets at this event? Thanks

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 956 4

Posts: 966

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:40 AM

plowboy wrote:

Mookie didn't look his usual whoop demon self last week....set-up maybe?

...more

Could have been. Maybe wanted to setup the bike for the rest of the track instead. This layout seems fairly simple in that setting up for the whoops may be the secret key to scrubbing 1-2 seconds from a lap time.

One thing's for sure....the LCQ's will be absolute carnage and I for one can NOT wait lol.

One thing's for sure....the LCQ's will be absolute carnage and I for one can NOT wait lol.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6456 23

Posts: 6560

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/22/2022 11:40 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Responding to PlowBoy about the whiners...

THANK YOU! smile

The best, just yesterday...I think was something like..."Are the ...more

...more

Pretty sure only the folks who ride and have tried to navigate a serious set of whoops can appreciate the nerve and skill required to hit them lap after lap. They terrify me. I agree...whoops are the one obstacle that define SX.

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 20 373 22143 31

Posts: 22517

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:41 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 11:41 AM

Based on initial laps for 250 C group...

We're looking at shorter laptimes than the last 2 tracks.

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 481

Posts: 481

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

1/22/2022 11:42 AM

Brunell 55.9, from GB... fast times

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 11:44 AM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 20 373 22143 31

Posts: 22517

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:44 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Responding to PlowBoy about the whiners...

THANK YOU! smile

The best, just yesterday...I think was something like..."Are the ...more

...more
plowboy wrote:

Pretty sure only the folks who ride and have tried to navigate a serious set of whoops can appreciate the nerve and skill ...more

...more

Funny thing, whoops at the local level...on a local track...are my favorite feature...which are much more "Rollerable". But, till, love riding'em. One of the few times that I can actually "put my money where my mouth is"...
grin

And, yes, the Whoops on these SX tracks are ASS KICKERS! WoooHooo!
grin

And, yes, the Whoops on these SX tracks are ASS KICKERS! WoooHooo!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 546 30606 143

Posts: 31160

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/22/2022 11:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 11:45 AM

Photo
Photo
ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 956 4

Posts: 966

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:51 AM

Nothing like the sight of a freshly prepped & groomed track. The dirt, crisp edges....just add in the smell of some good ol' 2S premix and I'd know I'm in heaven.

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 9 589 19

Posts: 599

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/22/2022 11:51 AM

GD2 wrote:

Holeshot.

...more

Hey! The dude that starts the practice/qualifying or race thread can't claim the holeshot.

That's like if the guy pulling the lever on the starting gate jumped on a bike after pulling the lever, then beat everybody to the first turn. It's impossible.

Photo

TeamGreen

Vital MX member TeamGreen 13095 TeamGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13095/avatar/c50_Rip_Beach_SHot.jpg?1354830123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TeamGreen,13095/all 11/25/08 20 373 22143 31

Posts: 22517

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:53 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:
Photo
...more

I'm guesnsig low to mid 40 second laps...
42-45 secs?
42-45 secs?

Zachintosh

Vital MX member Zachintosh 49902 Zachintosh https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49902/avatar/c50_IMG_0232_1449869576.jpg?1449868856 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Zachintosh,49902/all 12/11/15 5 174 7

Posts: 179

Joined: 12/11/2015

Location: Orange County, CA USA

1/22/2022 11:57 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:
Photo
...more
TeamGreen wrote:

I'm guesnsig low to mid 40 second laps...
42-45 secs?
42-45 secs?

...more

Seriously. Way to use all that floor space! 🙄

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 298 16 671 157 857 8215 110 6

Posts: 9073

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/22/2022 12:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/22/2022 12:02 PM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

FreshTopEnd

Vital MX member FreshTopEnd 356 FreshTopEnd https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/356/avatar/c50_617301428_1208215675.jpg?1294177346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FreshTopEnd,356/all 08/16/06 20 591 10338 1 3

Posts: 10929

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Sacramento, CA USA

1/22/2022 12:01 PM

GD2 wrote:

Holeshot.

...more
Reese95w wrote:

Hey! The dude that starts the practice/qualifying or race thread can't claim the holeshot.

That's like if the guy pulling ...more

...more

Here's the guy 20th into the first turn complaining that the guy who holeshot jumped the gate.

