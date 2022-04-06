Bench Racing - Hangtown Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!
Edited Date/Time:
Holey
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Top 3 into to turn 1, couldn't beat you there because my breakfast burrito was blocking the keyboard. lol
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Dungey
Sorry guys I missed the rear brake ...
Weather is fantastic. Really good spot here. I'm probably more nervous than the riders.
mgifracing wrote:
Top 3 into to turn 1, couldn't beat you there because my breakfast burrito was blocking the keyboard. lol
Wish you were here Gif...
Gad dayum lub me sum durt cikles yes sur
mgifracing wrote:
Me too. Are you on tour this summer or what? i've got the Jeeps SX banquet tonight and then our season starts next weekend. All new track at the Jeeps compound.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
mgifracing wrote:
Cool...have fun. I'll be out to check out the new layout when I get back in a couple of weeks.
That’s one of the best spots! Lobe that place and bummed I couldn’t make it this year.
plowboy wrote:
plowboy wrote:
Are they streaming qualifying on Youtube?
250 B Qualifying 1:
Marshal Weltin's theme for the weekend.
Yup, only the second sessions will be streamed.
Jerry Robin's theme for the weekend.
Hampshire 2:11.292
Cooper 2:05.812
Is Jett going to struggle having a cold
Jett is sick?
If I'm healthy enough to complain. I shouldn't be complaining.
250 A Qualifying 1:
GD2: In your Hangtown info thread it says the Practice show starts at 10:00 AM PST. But right now on the MavTV Stream page it says it's starting in a little over 9 minutes?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”