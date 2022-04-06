Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Hangtown Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Hangtown Timed Qualifying

GD2

Posts: 9403

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/4/2022 7:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/4/2022 7:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!

Race Links
|

plowboy

Posts: 7646

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:31 AM

Holey

mgifracing

Posts: 1320

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:32 AM

Top 3 into to turn 1, couldn't beat you there because my breakfast burrito was blocking the keyboard. lol

KTMBRO362

Posts: 129

Joined: 9/29/2013

Location: WEST COAST, CA USA

6/4/2022 7:34 AM

Dungey

Question

Posts: 2766

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

6/4/2022 7:36 AM

Sorry guys I missed the rear brake ...

Photo

plowboy

Posts: 7646

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:37 AM

Weather is fantastic. Really good spot here. I'm probably more nervous than the riders.

Photo

plowboy

Posts: 7646

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:38 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Top 3 into to turn 1, couldn't beat you there because my breakfast burrito was blocking the keyboard. lol

...more

Wish you were here Gif...cool

js451

Posts: 546

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

6/4/2022 7:40 AM

Gad dayum lub me sum durt cikles yes sur

Boomslang

Posts: 4321

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/4/2022 7:40 AM

Question wrote:

Sorry guys I missed the rear brake ...

Photo

...more

Ya.. and you put me on the ground half way down the straight...

mgifracing

Posts: 1320

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:45 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Top 3 into to turn 1, couldn't beat you there because my breakfast burrito was blocking the keyboard. lol

...more
plowboy wrote:

Wish you were here Gif...cool

...more

Me too. Are you on tour this summer or what? i've got the Jeeps SX banquet tonight and then our season starts next weekend. All new track at the Jeeps compound.

plowboy

Posts: 7646

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:49 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Me too. Are you on tour this summer or what? i've got the Jeeps SX banquet tonight and then our season starts next weekend. ...more

...more

Cool...have fun. I'll be out to check out the new layout when I get back in a couple of weeks.

183Matt

Posts: 171

Joined: 10/9/2019

Location: Mineral, CA USA

6/4/2022 7:57 AM

plowboy wrote:

Weather is fantastic. Really good spot here. I'm probably more nervous than the riders.

Photo

...more

That’s one of the best spots! Lobe that place and bummed I couldn’t make it this year.

plowboy

Posts: 7646

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/4/2022 7:59 AM

plowboy wrote:

Weather is fantastic. Really good spot here. I'm probably more nervous than the riders.

Photo

...more
183Matt wrote:

That’s one of the best spots! Lobe that place and bummed I couldn’t make it this year.

...more
wink
Mxpilot20

Posts: 85

Joined: 6/2/2017

Location: AUS

6/4/2022 8:03 AM

Are they streaming qualifying on Youtube?

prozach

Posts: 636

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Eureka, CA USA

6/4/2022 8:12 AM

Mxpilot20 wrote:

Are they streaming qualifying on Youtube?

...more

I think it's only the second qualifying practice. At least it was last week.

GD2

Posts: 9403

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/4/2022 8:17 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34203

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/4/2022 8:19 AM

Photo
Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34203

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/4/2022 8:21 AM

Marshal Weltin's theme for the weekend.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

GD2

Posts: 9403

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/4/2022 8:23 AM

Mxpilot20 wrote:

Are they streaming qualifying on Youtube?

...more
prozach wrote:

I think it's only the second qualifying practice. At least it was last week.

...more

Yup, only the second sessions will be streamed.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34203

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/4/2022 8:24 AM

Jerry Robin's theme for the weekend.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34203

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/4/2022 8:26 AM

Hampshire 2:11.292

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 34203

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/4/2022 8:29 AM

Cooper 2:05.812

gregyou

Posts: 425

Joined: 1/26/2020

Location: AUS

6/4/2022 8:32 AM

Is Jett going to struggle having a cold

smoothies862

Posts: 2422

Joined: 3/18/2014

Location: OH, USA

6/4/2022 8:34 AM

Jett is sick?

GD2

Posts: 9403

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/4/2022 8:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo
Photo

wildbill

Posts: 3968

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

6/4/2022 8:42 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

...more

Look who's 4th. I guess you'd call it local knowledge of the track. Wish I'd of raced there.

Reese95w

Posts: 502

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/4/2022 8:50 AM

GD2: In your Hangtown info thread it says the Practice show starts at 10:00 AM PST. But right now on the MavTV Stream page it says it's starting in a little over 9 minutes?

