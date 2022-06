Hangtown AMA National and MXGP of France Links

Timed Qualifying LIVE on MavTV Plus at 10:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Eastern,All four motos LIVE on MavTV and MavTV Plus starting at 1:00 PM Pacific, 4:00 PM Eastern. MavTV Plus can be purchased for $6.99 a month, or $99.99 for a year.Schedule (Pacific Time):LIVE Broadcast on MXGP-TV