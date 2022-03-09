Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Timed Qualifying

9/3/2022 7:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 9/3/2022 7:30 AM

30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!

Race Links
|

9/3/2022 7:32 AM

Rip It Eli!!

9/3/2022 7:35 AM

Moon Dust today

9/3/2022 7:39 AM

Told my GF that later today I'd be drinking a beer 5 minutes faster than normal.

9/3/2022 7:39 AM

Welcome to Swelter Island...

9/3/2022 7:45 AM

LFG Sexton!

9/3/2022 8:12 AM

Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search

9/3/2022 8:14 AM

250b times seem a little slow with a huge range.. how is the track? Lot of water put down guessing?

9/3/2022 8:18 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

9/3/2022 8:23 AM

This finale should be free after all the issues haha people would be hooked for next season ( I payed first two months BTW)

May the best man win! I´ll stay away of all social media and this forum and watch them later sad

What a season!

9/3/2022 8:26 AM

philG wrote:

Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search

...more

No stream for another 90 minutes.

9/3/2022 8:30 AM

philG wrote:

Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search

...more

Can’t afford $6.99?

9/3/2022 8:35 AM

philG wrote:

Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search

...more
jjavaman wrote:

Can’t afford $6.99?

...more

That ship sailed after the first 3 rounds being a total shitshow

9/3/2022 8:39 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

9/3/2022 8:41 AM

fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.

But I am going to subscribe, I don´t want to miss it.

Can I suscribe and cancel tomorrow I don´t want to deal with any shit.

9/3/2022 8:42 AM

"Nathaniel Thrasher".
Gotta be the coolest name in moto today.

9/3/2022 8:44 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.

But I am going to subscribe, I dont want to miss it.

Can I suscribe and ...more

...more

Be careful, I still wouldn’t give these clowns your money, even if it’s just 6.99. Calm down and wait for the stolen links to come up on YouTube or just stay off vital and watch the motos delayed. Do Not give these redneck circus masters your money. Especially since they’re not discounting the price by 15% this weekend

9/3/2022 8:48 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.

But I am going to subscribe, I dont want to miss it.

Can I suscribe and ...more

...more

You can cancel tomorrow “which I will do also”but it will keep going for 30 days then not renew for next month

9/3/2022 8:48 AM

Harambe Nanny wrote:

Be careful, I still wouldn’t give these clowns your money, even if it’s just 6.99. Calm down and wait for the stolen links to ...more

...more

haha yeah I cooled down, I made the mistake the first 2 months.

Best season in so many years for having that shit show.

Hoping for a better service next year

9/3/2022 8:59 AM

jjavaman wrote:

Can’t afford $6.99?

...more

Where can it just be $6.99? All I see is the FloRacing subscription for $125

9/3/2022 9:03 AM

Damn Eli is not here to play around

9/3/2022 9:04 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.

But I am going to subscribe, I dont want to miss it.

Can I suscribe and ...more

...more
Harambe Nanny wrote:

Be careful, I still wouldn’t give these clowns your money, even if it’s just 6.99. Calm down and wait for the stolen links to ...more

...more

$7 a month is less than 50 cent a moto I can’t believe people think paying $7 is an absurd price for 4 races a month.
hows your bike run on E85?

9/3/2022 9:08 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

9/3/2022 9:09 AM

Chance and Haiden starting day off pretty dam good in top 10 . Hymas has really turned it around since Loretta’s

9/3/2022 9:10 AM

Happy championship day fellas!

9/3/2022 9:17 AM

philG wrote:

Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

No stream for another 90 minutes.

...more

Yeah... thrashing working on bikes for next weekend, and Flo shows Eastern time, for a West Coast race , so i am 3 hours adrift , thinking the races started at 6pm here and not practice.

Busy weekend, MXGP, MotoGP and AMA...

9/3/2022 9:18 AM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.

But I am going to subscribe, I dont want to miss it.

Can I suscribe and ...more

...more

Sure....you can cancel tomorrow..... but your card will continue to be charged. LOL


Don't do it.

Watch the Freeplays on YT.

I'll drop off MX sites just before the first gate drop. I can wait patiently

9/3/2022 9:23 AM

Joey_Bridges wrote:

Told my GF that later today I'd be drinking a beer 5 minutes faster than normal.

...more

Don’t forget the +2…laughing

9/3/2022 9:23 AM

I’m in Vegas wish I could bet on the race.

9/3/2022 9:26 AM

Star to Eli before practice…lol

