Bench Racing - Fox Raceway 2 Timed Qualifying

30 minutes until timed qualifying starts!
Rip It Eli!!
Moon Dust today
Told my GF that later today I'd be drinking a beer 5 minutes faster than normal.
#FMS
Welcome to Swelter Island...
I may not be an insider but I have loved this sport since the 70's. 2-smokers forever!
LFG Sexton!
Where is the feed, fucked off with having to search
The only exercise i get these days, is shaking my head in disbelief
250b times seem a little slow with a huge range.. how is the track? Lot of water put down guessing?
250 B Qualifying 1:
This finale should be free after all the issues haha people would be hooked for next season ( I payed first two months BTW)
May the best man win! I´ll stay away of all social media and this forum and watch them later
What a season!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
250 A Qualifying 1:
fcuk this, I know it has been asked many times.
But I am going to subscribe, I don´t want to miss it.
Can I suscribe and cancel tomorrow I don´t want to deal with any shit.
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
"Nathaniel Thrasher".
Gotta be the coolest name in moto today.
#FMS
Be careful, I still wouldn’t give these clowns your money, even if it’s just 6.99. Calm down and wait for the stolen links to come up on YouTube or just stay off vital and watch the motos delayed. Do Not give these redneck circus masters your money. Especially since they’re not discounting the price by 15% this weekend
You can cancel tomorrow “which I will do also”but it will keep going for 30 days then not renew for next month
haha yeah I cooled down, I made the mistake the first 2 months.
Best season in so many years for having that shit show.
Hoping for a better service next year
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
Damn Eli is not here to play around
$7 a month is less than 50 cent a moto I can’t believe people think paying $7 is an absurd price for 4 races a month.
hows your bike run on E85?
450 A Qualifying 1:
Chance and Haiden starting day off pretty dam good in top 10 . Hymas has really turned it around since Loretta’s
Happy championship day fellas!
Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story
Yeah... thrashing working on bikes for next weekend, and Flo shows Eastern time, for a West Coast race , so i am 3 hours adrift , thinking the races started at 6pm here and not practice.
Busy weekend, MXGP, MotoGP and AMA...
The only exercise i get these days, is shaking my head in disbelief
Sure....you can cancel tomorrow..... but your card will continue to be charged. LOL
Don't do it.
Watch the Freeplays on YT.
I'll drop off MX sites just before the first gate drop. I can wait patiently
I may not be an insider but I have loved this sport since the 70's. 2-smokers forever!
Don’t forget the +2…
I’m in Vegas wish I could bet on the race.
Chuck Norris puts the laughter back in manslaughter
Star to Eli before practice…lol