Bench Racing - Atlanta Supercross Daytime Program

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot
Beat you to the first turn sucker 🙂.
Second turn...
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Podium?
My bike (Internet) is so slow coming out of the gate, I couldn't believe it. Everyone one obviously slipped in the mud 🤣
its almost GO time!! im really excited bout this track. I wish I would have went this year but i just like ATL indoors
Stream anyone?
Amazing how good the track seemed in practice with the amount of rain they received
Rutledge Wood.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Man I really like this track. Big , fast and technical all wrapped up in one.
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
Oh no. This guy is back.
Oh god. Rutledge Wood.
Butledge is back.
Dollar general Drew Carey is back. Super
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Rutledge Wood.
Rutledge Wood.
Uhhggg!!
" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”
No way they brought that guy back, fuck me. WHAT IF I'M WRONG?
Kill me F***king now.... I can't believe they brought that idiot back....
Haha literally came here as soon as I saw Rutledge Wood...
Gunna be a good one today fellas
No!!!! Why!!
"A link is only as long as your longest strong chain"
A gust of wind caused that? I dunno… looks like he just misjudged his speed.
Why wouldn't they put Joseph Allen, or anybody but Rutledge ... why is he even there if there are already 2 floor reporters
Help me Jesus
I'm out. I'll watch the replay tonight when I can FF thru the bullshit.
I'm going riding.
Man we got lucky today with the weather. So glad it just ended up soft instead of a mudder.
Jett down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
He was sooo lucky he just tapped his head on that digger.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Live announcing sound playing on TV too. NBC off to a hot start
Dude just cannot make it easy on himself.