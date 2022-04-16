Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Atlanta Supercross Daytime Program

Bench Racing - Atlanta Supercross Daytime Program

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649388391.jpg?1649387793 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 309 16 671 152 892 8425 112 6

Posts: 9317

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

4/16/2022 11:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/16/2022 11:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Magoofan

Vital MX member Magoofan 85092 Magoofan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85092/avatar/c50_external_content.duckduckgo.com_1620148537.jpg?1620148324 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Magoofan,85092/all 05/04/21 3 428 27

Posts: 431

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

4/16/2022 11:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/16/2022 11:32 AM

Holeshot

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 106 7089 24

Posts: 7197

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/16/2022 11:33 AM
Edited Date/Time: 4/16/2022 11:34 AM

Beat you to the first turn sucker 🙂.

Second turn...

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200 10070 HD1200 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10070/avatar/c50_IMG_20140918_194513_859_1432415181.jpg?1432415036 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HD1200,10070/all 05/11/08 3 16 734 6

Posts: 750

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

4/16/2022 11:39 AM

Podium?

|

HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200 10070 HD1200 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10070/avatar/c50_IMG_20140918_194513_859_1432415181.jpg?1432415036 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HD1200,10070/all 05/11/08 3 16 734 6

Posts: 750

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

4/16/2022 11:43 AM

My bike (Internet) is so slow coming out of the gate, I couldn't believe it. Everyone one obviously slipped in the mud 🤣

|

curtiss938

Vital MX member curtiss938 2019 curtiss938 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2019/avatar/c50_kaw_1647716086.jpg?1647715870 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/curtiss938,2019/all 08/26/07 3 4 30

Posts: 34

Joined: 8/26/2007

Location: Crump, TN USA

4/16/2022 11:45 AM

its almost GO time!! im really excited bout this track. I wish I would have went this year but i just like ATL indoors

|

wideopen198

Vital MX member wideopen198 48900 wideopen198 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48900/avatar/c50_nummer891_1567876731.jpg?1567875838 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wideopen198,48900/all 09/21/15 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wideopen198,48900/setup 22 1029 46

Posts: 1051

Joined: 9/21/2015

Location: NLD

4/16/2022 11:54 AM

Stream anyone?

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 18 686 25

Posts: 704

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

4/16/2022 11:58 AM

Amazing how good the track seemed in practice with the amount of rain they received

|

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 29 8 546

Posts: 554

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

4/16/2022 12:00 PM

Photo
|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 591 32311 157

Posts: 32911

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/16/2022 12:03 PM

Rutledge Wood.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 46 622 24831 61 18

Posts: 25453

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

4/16/2022 12:03 PM

Man I really like this track. Big , fast and technical all wrapped up in one.

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 167 6391 26

Posts: 6563

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/16/2022 12:03 PM

Oh no. This guy is back.

|

tuttle425

Vital MX member tuttle425 82135 tuttle425 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tuttle425,82135/all 08/05/20 8 837

Posts: 845

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

Oh god. Rutledge Wood.

|

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_s780_OCT_V4_1649282963.jpg?1649281994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 9212 15

Posts: 9300

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

Butledge is back. dizzy

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 18 686 25

Posts: 704

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

Dollar general Drew Carey is back. Super

|

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 66 46 622 24831 61 18

Posts: 25453

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rutledge Wood.

...more

Uhhggg!!

|

" And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.”

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 5 969

Posts: 974

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

No way they brought that guy back, fuck me. WHAT IF I'M WRONG?

|

Magoofan

Vital MX member Magoofan 85092 Magoofan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85092/avatar/c50_external_content.duckduckgo.com_1620148537.jpg?1620148324 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Magoofan,85092/all 05/04/21 3 428 27

Posts: 431

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

4/16/2022 12:04 PM

Kill me F***king now.... I can't believe they brought that idiot back....

|

Richy

Vital MX member Richy 81938 Richy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81938/avatar/c50_20210507_134031_1621418519.jpg?1621417577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/all 07/18/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Richy,81938/setup 25 437 6

Posts: 462

Joined: 7/18/2020

Location: UK, GBR

4/16/2022 12:05 PM

Haha literally came here as soon as I saw Rutledge Wood...

|

EnvyXx

Vital MX member EnvyXx 59497 EnvyXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59497/avatar/c50_hypnotic_by_gem1ny_dengc55_fullview_1638662838.jpg?1638662393 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EnvyXx,59497/all 09/08/17 301

Posts: 301

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

4/16/2022 12:05 PM

Gunna be a good one today fellas

|

Stuntman949

Vital MX member Stuntman949 49487 Stuntman949 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49487/avatar/c50_spicoliinfasttimesatridgemonthigh1_1447175199.jpg?1447175153 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Stuntman949,49487/all 11/10/15 1 47 2691 7

Posts: 2738

Joined: 11/10/2015

Location: San Clemente, CA USA

4/16/2022 12:05 PM

No!!!! Why!!

|

"A link is only as long as your longest strong chain"

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 167 6391 26

Posts: 6563

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/16/2022 12:06 PM

A gust of wind caused that? I dunno… looks like he just misjudged his speed.

|

USA

Vital MX member USA 54098 USA https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54098/avatar/c50_12353854_1276678755692167_1832899069_n_1473028058.jpg?1473027803 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/USA,54098/all 09/04/16 2 56 1058 25

Posts: 1115

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

4/16/2022 12:06 PM

Why wouldn't they put Joseph Allen, or anybody but Rutledge ... why is he even there if there are already 2 floor reporters

|

Holeshot Coffee Co.
Each bag sold donates $1 to Road2Recovery

Markee

Vital MX member Markee 38525 Markee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38525/avatar/c50_IMG_20220122_172438_120_1643549715.jpg?1643549550 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markee,38525/all 04/15/13 11 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markee,38525/setup 78 3315 79

Posts: 3393

Joined: 4/15/2013

Location: Suffolk, VA USA

4/16/2022 12:06 PM

Help me Jesus

|

Magoofan

Vital MX member Magoofan 85092 Magoofan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85092/avatar/c50_external_content.duckduckgo.com_1620148537.jpg?1620148324 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Magoofan,85092/all 05/04/21 3 428 27

Posts: 431

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Borrego Springs, CA USA

4/16/2022 12:06 PM

I'm out. I'll watch the replay tonight when I can FF thru the bullshit.

I'm going riding.

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 167 6391 26

Posts: 6563

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

4/16/2022 12:07 PM

Man we got lucky today with the weather. So glad it just ended up soft instead of a mudder.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 591 32311 157

Posts: 32911

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

4/16/2022 12:07 PM

Jett down.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 106 7089 24

Posts: 7197

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

4/16/2022 12:08 PM

aeffertz wrote:

A gust of wind caused that? I dunno… looks like he just misjudged his speed.

...more

He was sooo lucky he just tapped his head on that digger.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ramfl90

Vital MX member ramfl90 61957 ramfl90 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61957/avatar/c50_92009082_DSC_9096_414_1645468242.jpg?1645468003 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ramfl90,61957/all 02/05/18 1 21 2

Posts: 21

Joined: 2/5/2018

Location: Nokomis, FL USA

4/16/2022 12:08 PM

Live announcing sound playing on TV too. NBC off to a hot start

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 13 1726 33

Posts: 1739

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

4/16/2022 12:08 PM

Dude just cannot make it easy on himself.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Atlanta Supercross Daytime Program

The Latest