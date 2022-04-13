Forum Main Moto-Related Atlanta Supercross Links

4/13/2022 8:04 PM
Edited Date/Time: 4/14/2022 7:30 AM

Atlanta - Round 14
Tickets

Animated Track Map

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Injury Report - Racer X (Not yet published)

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 6:00 AM Pacific, 9:00 AM Eastern
Daytime Show LIVE on NBC and Peacock TV at 12:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
4/14/2022 10:38 AM

Qualifying show at 6:00 AM PST!!!
4/14/2022 1:07 PM

I dont think Dean Wilson will be there, even though the provisional entry list says he will..

