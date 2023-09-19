"Everything is amplified, and you feel so proud to represent your country." Allyson Felix, a track and field sprinter from the United States, shared that statement after representing the nation. The quote epitomizes the mindset and pride that Team USA will carry into the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. The athletes who will venture to a remote location in France will take the task seriously – a brilliant starting point.

GOOD

It is positive that a team of some kind has been named, as there was a period where even that was called into question. Aaron Plessinger and RJ Hampshire were locked in for some time – their recent results and respective attitudes towards the event spoke volumes. The task of acquiring a third rider proved to be a tedious new experience for the United States. Such a challenge was exclusive to European nations for so long and it was intriguing to observe from afar as the situation played out.

Ultimately, it is the opinion of this scribe that Christian Craig was the best option from those who remained on the list of candidates. The access to full-factory machinery is a significant perk, of course, yet that pales in comparison to the fact that he wants the responsibility. Capable riders like Garrett Marchbanks and Ty Masterpool were in consideration, but it would have been nice to see them stand up and state their desire to absorb the role rather than cower in the shadows. Craig has done that time and time again.

The essence of the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations must be protected at all costs and athletes must be passionate about the honor that they have earned. If someone perceives the event as an inconvenience, then that benefits no one. Fortunately, as highlighted previously, this Team USA sits on the opposite end to the spectrum. That is all that a fan can ask for as the race edges closer and pre-race hype continues to build.

BAD

What are the positives and negatives of this line-up? The obvious weakness is that a lack of race time will inevitably hinder Craig in some fashion, but that will not come as a surprise and therefore the management can plan for a way to counteract that. There have been calls for Craig to operate in the MXGP division, as that would give him a larger break between motos, and that makes a lot of sense as a surface-level remark. The reality is that Plessinger must perform twice – there is absolutely no way that one of his results should be dropped – and so he must be positioned in a place where he can perform.

Putting Craig in Open means that he can take advantage of the 'easy' second moto that includes the MX2 competitors. The strategy should be that Craig capitalizes on that field and puts his best foot forward in the stint. If it means that he limps around in the final moto, so be it, because all of his eggs should be in this one basket. A single result is needed from Craig, whereas Plessinger and Hampshire must record two. Such a point should be reinforced time and time again in pre-race meetings. The Monster Energy Motocross of Nations is a game of strategy.

UGLY

Team USA has charisma, passion and drive. What an exciting line-up of riders with a point to prove. There is undoubtedly a chance for them to climb onto the box at the end of the weekend – a win is possible if the cards fall in a favorable manner. Maybe things will go sideways on race day and the end ranking will be disappointing? Nothing is off the table at this point and yet uninformed fans are putting negative energy into the ether before a wheel has even been turned.

It is so disappointing to see such a stance is being taken by some. Perhaps this is not the Team USA that certain individuals would have chosen, but there is a better way to communicate that. Hurling insults in the comments below a social media post achieves nothing. That is the way of the world nowadays though, unfortunately, and so the problem stretches far beyond than a little motocross race. No wonder some are skeptical about taking on such an almighty task.