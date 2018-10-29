Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

Pitboard photobombing on live TV... don’t mind if I do — : Krystyn @freestylephotocross captured one of the best photos of the night. Right as @ajcatanzaro was being interviewed by @ktmosborne for @redbullmotorsports I took it into my own hands to ask the tough questions... @guybmoto had a genius query that I made sure the spectators and every rider saw before the race was over haha. @ryanvillopoto @darryndurham and @uncleronnie69 sure got a kick out of my pitboard shenanigans - “Where’s the after party?” A perfectly valid question to a night of old school 2-stroke racing!! #teeniorcitizen #shenanigans #pitboard #redbullstraightrhythm #mindgames #photobomb #2stroke #throwbackthursday #factorymechanic