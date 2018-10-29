Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
10/29/2018 9:11 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Anyone find it?

Pitboard photobombing on live TV... don’t mind if I do — : Krystyn @freestylephotocross captured one of the best photos of the night. Right as @ajcatanzaro was being interviewed by @ktmosborne for @redbullmotorsports I took it into my own hands to ask the tough questions... @guybmoto had a genius query that I made sure the spectators and every rider saw before the race was over haha. @ryanvillopoto @darryndurham and @uncleronnie69 sure got a kick out of my pitboard shenanigans - “Where’s the after party?” A perfectly valid question to a night of old school 2-stroke racing!! #teeniorcitizen #shenanigans #pitboard #redbullstraightrhythm #mindgames #photobomb #2stroke #throwbackthursday #factorymechanic

Michael's Take: Love moto-themed Halloween costumes. 

 

Michael's Take: Being World Champion pays off.

#mynewtoy. @rickheusschen

Michael's Take: RMarmy for A-Ray.

@hepmotorsports @suzukicycles @rmarmy @parts_unlimited @mayhemwheels @amptires @red_line_oil

Michael's Take: One last look back at MXdN.

Wonder if they found this guy in the @redbudmx mud yet? seriously who knows this legend ??

Michael's Take: How to scare your team manager 101.

 

Michael's Take: Need a lift?

I need a lift Tag A Friend Who Must See This @jackmilleraus @alexrins @motogp

Michael's Take: Game face on.

 

Michael's Take: Podium Phil looks rough ha!

 

Michael's Take: Oh my...

 

Michael's Take: Run it.

 

Michael's Take: Imagine pinning it with those bars.

Who remember that? Awesome race that day!

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: AMEN!

A post shared by Jeremy Stenberg (@twitchthis8) on

 


Michael's Take: Drool...

 

Michael's Take: I DARE YOU.

 



The Latest