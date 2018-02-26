Toggle

Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
2/26/2018 8:08 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: It's all Phil's fault.

 

Michael's Take: Team Monster assemble! Read some of the comments we stitched together below, ha!

Shout out monster shout out Athlete trips

A post shared by Josh Hansen (@joshhansen100) on

 


Michael's Take: Throwback with the Enticknaps.

#FBF To when it was all fun and games! Haha #myrideordie #brotherhood #ridered

A post shared by Tyler Enticknap (@tylerenticknap723) on

 

Michael's Take: #Quadgod

 

Michael's Take: DV looks more excited than Dylan, congrats all!

 

Michael's Take: This weekend's sand section was full of entertainment, from passes to soil samples.

What not to do in the sand #hangontotheolgal #pawslippedoff @judah_findley

A post shared by Tanner Basso (@tannerbasso172) on

 

Michael's Take: Well deserved sir, on to the next goal!

Post race press .conference I think this guys earned a beer right? #228

A post shared by Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) on

 

Michael's Take: We need another Travis Pastrana...

 

Michael's Take: So sick to see a rider get stoked on a custom helmet! Bring back more old school designs like this, good on ya Tagger Designs...where's mine?

 

Michael's Take: Speaking of lil Hill.

 

Michael's Take: Holy turn up!

#paxrippas @_deancrosson

A post shared by ANDREW MARONEY (@amaroney49) on

 

Michael's Take: Spiderman, spiderman...

 

Michael's Take: DV has respect for Eli's frugal style. Hey, that money won't last forever, he's got a solid point.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Oh snap...wanna see how that happened? Keep scrolling.

 


Michael's Take: And now the how.

 


Michael's Take: HOLY...

Another view of the backflip attempt @rasiedbywolfs

A post shared by Snapchat : Sledheadzzz (@sledheadzzz) on

 

Michael's Take: Oh quads...

quads. || Follow @dailymotonews for more Moto Content!

A post shared by Daily Motocross Stuff (@motocrossmediadaily) on

 

Michael's Take: Kangaroo! WTH!

Absolutely shocking #Crash || Australian #Kangaroo Australian #Cyclist P.S. Rebecca was enjoying a bike ride with her friends when she was knocked to the ground from a angry #Kangaroo near to Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. After the #Crash she needed stitches for a knee injury. ⚏⚎⚍⚌⚏⚎⚍⚌⚏⚎⚍⚌⚏⚎⚍⚌⚏⚎⚍⚌ % @t0pbikes | @ironMANtri | #SwimBikeRun ride #SPECIALIZED for #Triathlon/@TimeTrial #CyclingLife |#Cyclist | #triAthlete | #baaw #like4like | #instabike | #instacycling | #instaDaily #like4like | #roadBike | #raceBike | #roadCycling #GoProCycling | #GoProVideo | #climbing | #biking #VideooftheDay | #Video | #instaVideo | #LmAo #cycle #cycling #ciclismo #bici #bicicleta #bicycles

A post shared by @t0p_bikes%#t0pbikes (@t0p_bikes) on

 

