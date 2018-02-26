Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: It's all Phil's fault.

Michael's Take: Team Monster assemble! Read some of the comments we stitched together below, ha!

Shout out monster shout out Athlete trips A post shared by Josh Hansen (@joshhansen100) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:59pm PST





Michael's Take: Throwback with the Enticknaps.

Michael's Take: #Quadgod

Michael's Take: DV looks more excited than Dylan, congrats all!

Michael's Take: This weekend's sand section was full of entertainment, from passes to soil samples.

Michael's Take: Well deserved sir, on to the next goal!

Michael's Take: We need another Travis Pastrana...

Michael's Take: So sick to see a rider get stoked on a custom helmet! Bring back more old school designs like this, good on ya Tagger Designs...where's mine?

Michael's Take: Speaking of lil Hill.

Michael's Take: Holy turn up!

#paxrippas @_deancrosson A post shared by ANDREW MARONEY (@amaroney49) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

Michael's Take: Spiderman, spiderman...

Michael's Take: DV has respect for Eli's frugal style. Hey, that money won't last forever, he's got a solid point.

Eli made more than $100k last night but is flying coach and with a middle seat... I live his style!!! Not too long ago, riders of his caliber would blow half a mil a year to fly private... pic.twitter.com/uQz9EzzdMO — DV (@DavidVuillemin) February 25, 2018

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: Oh snap...wanna see how that happened? Keep scrolling.





Michael's Take: And now the how.





Michael's Take: HOLY...

Michael's Take: Oh quads...

Michael's Take: Kangaroo! WTH!