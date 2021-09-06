First Look: 2022 Suzuki Motocross Bikes

Vital MX: With 2020 being marred by Covid, its no surprise that 2022 bikes are being released with little-to-no changes. What is a tiny bit surprising is that Suzuki is offering the exact same bikes for 2022 without even the obligatory graphics update. These bikes have been the same for years now and, while it is a good sign that they are continuing to be manufactured, if updates don't show up soon, they will be very far behind the eight ball as far as competitive stock motocross race bikes.

Suzuki Releases Additional 2022 Models

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC (Suzuki) is thrilled to announce an additional group of dynamic and stylish 2022 Suzuki models. These returning 2022 Suzuki products add to an exciting range of premium Suzuki motorcycles, scooters and ATVs including proven and rugged Suzuki KingQuad ATVs, the fun and easy to ride QuadSport Z50 youth ATV, the stylish and advanced Suzuki Burgman 200 scooter, the remarkable DR-Z400SM SuperMoto, and the track-ready and superior handling RM/RM-Z series of Suzuki motocross models.

2022 Suzuki RM-Z450

MSRP $8,999

The 2022 RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice, with its competition pedigree, proven rider ergonomics, compact yet strong engine, and nimble, proven chassis design continue Suzuki’s tradition of extraordinarily precise handling and all-around excellent performance.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle combined with high peak power, and a strong, light, and more nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering and handling performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance has never been easier, thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 app and proven fuel-coupler system that is included with each 2022 RM-Z450.

2022 Suzuki RM-Z250

MSRP $7,899

The choice of discerning competitors everywhere, the 2022 RM-Z250 is ready for battle. The agile RM-Z250 combines the sleek, appearance and excellent ergonomics of the RM-Z450 with a versatile engine and responsive chassis that deliver superior on-track performance. Delivering on Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor.

The RM-Z250 has continually set the standard as the best handling 250 on the track. Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head and an AMA-compliant exhaust, the RM-Z250’s engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev-range, furthering Suzuki’s performance heritage.

The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm utilize a KYB-supplied suspension that includes a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped yet stylish bodywork help the rider maximize control as the RM-Z250 carves up the racetrack, looking great all the while.

Tuning the fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance remains very easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 app and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2022 RM-Z250 while delivering on its own high standard for excellent performance.

2022 Suzuki RM85



MSRP $4,399

The 2022 RM85 continues to carry on Suzuki’s powerful tradition of motocross racing excellence. The reliable and powerful two-stroke engine produces smooth power delivery at any speed with an emphasis on low- to mid-range performance. Just like its larger RM-Z cousins, the RM85 delivers class-leading handling for both experienced racers and rookie riders alike. With its great power characteristics and lightweight and consistent handling, the RM85 is the perfect motocross bike for anyone learning to race—and striving to win every moto.

For more information go to SuzukiCycles.com