1992 Suzuki RM250N 8

vmx3
12/7/2022 6:24am
Bike of the Day 12/07/22
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_2.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_8.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_7.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_6.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_4.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_15TH_FEB._19_1.jpg
s1600_rt_rep_1.jpg
s1600_rt_rep_2.jpg
My friend found me this original 1992 Suzuki RM250 that had never been and I bought it and just cleaned it really good, It's not in perferct shape but it's good enough to be left alone
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_2ND_NOV._14_3.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_2ND_NOV._14_6.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_2ND_NOV._14_33.jpg
s1600_MY_1992_SUZUKI_RM250N_2ND_NOV._14_38.jpg
Bike of the Day
Model Year
1992
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Profile picture for user vmx3
vmx3
7 years ago
Thanks, it has kinda grown on me over the years, they were never my favorite but I like it a lot now.
c50_IMG100_1396447919.jpg
lardcaster
7 years ago
What a find! Always thought the '91/92 RM's looked awesome. At least bikes had character back then.
Profile picture for user vmx3
vmx3
8 years ago
I agree, sometimes as time goes on a bike can be so ugly that it's kinda cool, I never wanted one of these but when i came across it for some reason I had to have it
c50_1987_KX_125_Dirt_Bike_1373415570.jpg
MXM
8 years ago
The ugliest bike to ever see a showroom! But that makes it very cool! nice bike!
