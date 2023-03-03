1983 yz100 hybrid 3
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1993
Model Year:
Model Year
1993
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
100
Engine Size:
100
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
Other
Plastic: Other
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips
Scott
Grips: Scott
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
MSR
Shifter: MSR
Exhaust
Other
Exhaust: Other
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Cam
Other
Cam: Other
Ignition
Other
Ignition: Other
Air Filter
Uni
Air Filter: Uni
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Rims: D.I.D
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Brakes
Other
Brakes: Other
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Brake Rotors: Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 07/05/2022
137
18 Photos
Updated: 17/10/2022
3
1230
18 Photos
Updated: 28/11/2022
12
1317
1
18 Photos
Updated: 05/02/2023
55
2021 YZ250F girl build!
harleelashae596
18 Photos
Updated: 26/04/2022
1
293
1
18 Photos
Updated: 08/10/2022
4
185
2017 YZ250 with 2022 body
RD227
18 Photos
Updated: 24/01/2023
4
494
1
18 Photos
Updated: 16/01/2023
2
268
18 Photos
Updated: 22/04/2022
5
1109
2015 Yamaha YZ125
Mr.Rogers828
18 Photos
Updated: 29/09/2022
4
237
1
18 Photos
Updated: 06/01/2023
3
219
View replies to: 1983 yz100 hybrid
Comments