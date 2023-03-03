Boyesen Boyesen

1983 yz100 hybrid 3

vetmotoxer34
3/3/2023 8:06am
Bike of the Day 3/3/23
Bike of the Day
General Info

1993
1993
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
100
100
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
Other
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Grips
Scott
Clutch Lever
Other
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Shifter
MSR
Exhaust
Other
Clutch
Other
Piston
Wiseco
Cam
Other
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Uni
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Hubs
Other
Sprockets
JT
Chain
RK
Brakes
Other
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
vetmotoxer34
3/3/2023 8:06am
c50 2014 03 15 10 48 56cropped 1394907345
Gravel
6 hours ago

Sweet build! I learned a ton about riding on a 82 YZ100, great bike!

c50 2DCAD7BB BDF5 4147 8A33 71F2AC8D89FE 1669251866
burn1986
7 hours ago

So it’s had an air cooled motor put into it? I’m guessing it’s still 100

