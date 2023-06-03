Boyesen Boyesen

2021 Beta 125RR RE

3 of 4069
(7 people)
lwtracer
3/6/2023 6:01am
Bike of the Day 3/6/23
Bike of the Day 3/6/23
IMG 5598
Bike of the Day 3/6/23
Bike of the Day 3/6/23
Bike of the Day 3/6/23 IMG 5598.jpg?VersionId=rDAZKoz8cxjERT6QJjVYuwTzEG
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2021
Model Year:
2021
Brand
Beta
Brand:
Beta
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
MotoCal
Graphics: Other. Misc: MotoCal
Plastic
Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Seat
Other
SeatConcepts
Seat: Other. Misc: SeatConcepts
Footpegs
Other
Punk S3
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Punk S3
Shifter
IMS
Shifter: IMS
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Ignition
GET
Ignition: GET
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
Sunstar
Chain: Sunstar
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Additional Info
Additional Info:
lwtracer
3/6/2023 6:01am
3 of 4069
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop