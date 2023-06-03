2021 Beta 125RR RE
Bike of the Day 3/6/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2021
Model Year:
Model Year
2021
Brand
Beta
Brand:
Beta
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
MotoCal
Graphics: Other. Misc: MotoCal
Plastic
Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
Seat
Other
SeatConcepts
Seat: Other. Misc: SeatConcepts
Footpegs
Other
Punk S3
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Punk S3
Shifter
IMS
Shifter: IMS
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Ignition
GET
Ignition: GET
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
Sunstar
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
Sunstar
Chain: Sunstar
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
Beta 430 rr Race Edition 2021
Herb Eaversmells
18 Photos
Updated: 07/11/2022
3
281
Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build
Husqvarna tx
18 Photos
Updated: 21/11/2022
8
2057
18 Photos
Updated: 20/12/2022
53
18 Photos
Updated: 23/01/2023
31
1551
4
18 Photos
Updated: 29/12/2022
125
18 Photos
Updated: 07/02/2023
1
172
18 Photos
Updated: 17/08/2022
18
996
2
18 Photos
Updated: 24/06/2022
14
1956
4
18 Photos
Updated: 12/02/2023
1
114
18 Photos
Updated: 11/02/2023
2
108
1
2005 Kawasaki KX125 Build
JTM5427
18 Photos
Updated: 08/06/2022
337
18 Photos
Updated: 27/04/2022
1
128
1
KTM 450 Factory edition
mx4all
18 Photos
Updated: 09/07/2022
191