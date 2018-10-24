+ Add Your Bike
2018 Alta Redshift MXR

1 of 2739

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2018
Brand Other
Model Other
Engine Size Other
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other FAMMX Designs www.FAMMX.com
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Other
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Brembo
