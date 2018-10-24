2018 Alta Redshift MXR

- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2018
|Brand
|Other
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|FAMMX Designs
|www.FAMMX.com
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo