Matthias_26
8/4/2023 8:41am
Bike of the Day 8/4/23
Bike of the Day 8/4/23
Model Year
2023
Brand
Other
Model
Other
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Handlebar
Pro Taper
renthal barpad
Grips
ODI
Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
Exhaust
Other
HGS pipe arrow silencer
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Pirelli
midsoft 32
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Haan Wheels
Sprockets
Moose
Chain
DID
ERVT3 x-ring
Brake Rotors
Braking
Batfly rotors
Oils Lubes
Denicol
Same base as a yamaha yz250 but faster version with the different piston, pipe, ignition and airbox

Same base as a yamaha yz250 but faster version with the different piston, pipe, ignition and airbox
