2005 Kawasaki KX250

2005 Kawasaki KX250
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat SDG
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other Cerakoted ignition, inner/outer clutch cover Cerakoted ignition, inner/outer clutch cover
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Sunstar
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Brought this beat-up old bike back to life! Complete top & bottom end engine rebuild, ignition wiring repaired, suspension teardown, all bearings and random OEM components replaced. Sad to see the condition it was in before, but after a few months I got it running perfectly!!
