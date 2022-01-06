2005 Kawasaki KX250

- 27
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|SDG
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Cerakoted ignition, inner/outer clutch cover
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|Sunstar
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Brought this beat-up old bike back to life! Complete top & bottom end engine rebuild, ignition wiring repaired, suspension teardown, all bearings and random OEM components replaced. Sad to see the condition it was in before, but after a few months I got it running perfectly!!