swizcore's Suzuki

Bike of the Day 11/23/22
Bike of the Day 11/23/22 My 08 RMZ 250
Bike of the Day
General Info Additional Info
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics One Industries
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Tires Pirelli
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles Smith
Jersey AXO
Helmet HJC
Pants MSR
Boots Other
