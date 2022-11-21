+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build

1 of 3842

Vital MX member Husqvarna tx 73863 Husqvarna tx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/73863/avatar/c50_498397A0_5C72_43C5_B87B_B995BC388730_1602094371.jpg?1602094344 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Husqvarna-tx,73863/all 07/27/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Husqvarna-tx,73863/setup
Bike of the Day 11/21/22
Bike of the Day 11/21/22 Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build Zap Factory Beta RR 250 build
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2020
Brand Beta
Model Other
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Other
Grips Zap Technix
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other UGS Material UGS Material
Footpegs Zap Technix
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Vertex
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Other
Tires Other
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Kite
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Zap Factory Bike build Beta RR 250 with Lectron.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest