2021 Beta 300 RX Track/Trail

When the RX was launched at the end of 2020 I knew it would make the perfect woods weapon. More power, less electronics, and lighter weight. I took the stock platform, adding protective bits, on the bike storage from Giant Loop, and laced up the rear wheel to an 18inch(from Dubya). I wanted 1 bike that could ride the local trails, hard enduro, but also spin some laps at the local MX track.