2021 Beta 300 RX Track/Trail

818ryane33
4/1/2024 7:02am
Bike of the Day 4/1/24
Bike of the Day 4/1/24
General Info
Model Year
2021
Brand
Beta
Model
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
HBD Moto Grafx
Plastic
Acerbis
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Other
Clutch
Rekluse
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Other
Tires
Kenda
Rims
Excel
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
When the RX was launched at the end of 2020 I knew it would make the perfect woods weapon. More power, less electronics, and lighter weight. I took the stock platform, adding protective bits, on the bike storage from Giant Loop, and laced up the rear wheel to an 18inch(from Dubya). I wanted 1 bike that could ride the local trails, hard enduro, but also spin some laps at the local MX track. 

818ryane33
4/1/2024 7:02am
