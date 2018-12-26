+ Add Your Bike
2019 CRF250R build

Model Year 2019
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO White White
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper Pro Elite breakaway foldable Pro Elite breakaway foldable
Brake Lever Pro Taper Pro Elite breakaway foldable Pro Elite breakaway foldable
Seat Guts
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa Factory Connection, performance kit, TI internals, lock collars Factory Connection, performance kit, TI internals, lock collars
Rear Shock Showa Factory Connection, performance kit Factory Connection, performance kit
Suspension Mods Factory Connection Performance link Performance link
Tires Dunlop Mx3s Mx3s
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Oils/Lubes Other Rotella t6 Rotella t6
Additional Info Bought the first one that hit my local dealer on 10/12/18. -First thing done was disassembled swing arm, headset, and greased every needle bearing on bike, this is my first brand new bike and I was extremely surprised with the fact every bearing had less than 1/4 of the grease it should have. Most needles were bone dry. On re assembly I did the following: -UFO white plastics kit -Custom graphics designed by me and a local graphics guy. -Factory connection springs, and valving front and rear, performance kit in both, oil lock collars on forks. -Ride engineering performance link. -Works connection black radiator braces -Pro taper Fusion bar with black pad. -Pro taper flex/breakaway levers / perch. -Clutch safety switch wire mod, (starts without clutch in) Bike is simply amazing, significant bottom end improvement from 18, due to cylinder head, throttle body, and map changes. -Factory Connection killed it with the suspension, insanely plush initial with the best bottoming resistance I’ve felt to date thanks to the lock collars. -Most important part of the suspension is the customer service from the FC facilities, top notch guys with great setup and advice!
