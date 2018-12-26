2019 CRF250R build

|Graphics
|Other
|
|
|Plastic
|UFO
|White
|White
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|
|
|Grips
|ODI
|
|
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Pro Elite breakaway foldable
|Pro Elite breakaway foldable
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Pro Elite breakaway foldable
|Pro Elite breakaway foldable
|Seat
|Guts
|
|
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Fork
|Showa
|Factory Connection, performance kit, TI internals, lock collars
|Factory Connection, performance kit, TI internals, lock collars
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Factory Connection, performance kit
|Factory Connection, performance kit
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Performance link
|Performance link
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Mx3s
|Mx3s
|Rims
|D.I.D
|
|
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Rotella t6
|Rotella t6
|Additional Info
|Bought the first one that hit my local dealer on 10/12/18.
-First thing done was disassembled swing arm, headset, and greased every needle bearing on bike, this is my first brand new bike and I was extremely surprised with the fact every bearing had less than 1/4 of the grease it should have. Most needles were bone dry. On re assembly I did the following:
-UFO white plastics kit
-Custom graphics designed by me and a local graphics guy.
-Factory connection springs, and valving front and rear, performance kit in both, oil lock collars on forks.
-Ride engineering performance link.
-Works connection black radiator braces
-Pro taper Fusion bar with black pad.
-Pro taper flex/breakaway levers / perch.
-Clutch safety switch wire mod, (starts without clutch in)
Bike is simply amazing, significant bottom end improvement from 18, due to cylinder head, throttle body, and map changes.
-Factory Connection killed it with the suspension, insanely plush initial with the best bottoming resistance I’ve felt to date thanks to the lock collars.
-Most important part of the suspension is the customer service from the FC facilities, top notch guys with great setup and advice!