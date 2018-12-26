2019 CRF250R build

Additional Info

Bought the first one that hit my local dealer on 10/12/18. -First thing done was disassembled swing arm, headset, and greased every needle bearing on bike, this is my first brand new bike and I was extremely surprised with the fact every bearing had less than 1/4 of the grease it should have. Most needles were bone dry. On re assembly I did the following: -UFO white plastics kit -Custom graphics designed by me and a local graphics guy. -Factory connection springs, and valving front and rear, performance kit in both, oil lock collars on forks. -Ride engineering performance link. -Works connection black radiator braces -Pro taper Fusion bar with black pad. -Pro taper flex/breakaway levers / perch. -Clutch safety switch wire mod, (starts without clutch in) Bike is simply amazing, significant bottom end improvement from 18, due to cylinder head, throttle body, and map changes. -Factory Connection killed it with the suspension, insanely plush initial with the best bottoming resistance I’ve felt to date thanks to the lock collars. -Most important part of the suspension is the customer service from the FC facilities, top notch guys with great setup and advice!