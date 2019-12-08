+ Add Your Bike
1994 Honda Of Troy CR 125 2

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1994
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Nine Two Decals Nine Two Decals
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs Scar
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Tom Morgan
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Turned down Turned down
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
