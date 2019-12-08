- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Nine Two Decals
|Nine Two Decals
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Scar
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Tom Morgan
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Turned down
|Turned down
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
braaap707
8/7/2019 11:19 AM
Love the HOT bikes. What do u have for an exhaust on this beauty ?
smiffnutz
8/8/2019 6:15 AM
Its a DPR pipe. Cheers