QNR - Bradshaw YZ-125 Throwback Build 5

2 of 2746

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO White White
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch GYTR
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Magnesium Magnesium
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
