|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|White
|White
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|GYTR
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Magnesium
|Magnesium
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
wfo922
11/5/2018 8:42 PM
Way cool... red ano upper fork tubes would look sweet
FiendzCC
11/5/2018 6:01 PM
FasterUSA hubs, not sure why they get labeled as "other"
blackfly53
11/5/2018 5:37 PM
Sickest looking YZ125 out there!
dl117
11/5/2018 5:14 PM
Dude, killed it on that build.
GeorgiePorgie
11/5/2018 4:03 PM
Nnnnnnnaaaaaaassssssstttttyyyyyyy. Great job!!!