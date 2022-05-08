+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

KX500 Project Green Monster 1

Bike of the Day! 8-5-22
Model Year 2002
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Shifter IMS
Exhaust Other
Clutch Hinson
Piston Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info 1988 KX 500 engine, 2002 KX 250 frame, 2021 TX Race Re-style kit. Full frame up build and refurbish with a lot of engine work.
