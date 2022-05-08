- 22
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2002
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|1988 KX 500 engine, 2002 KX 250 frame, 2021 TX Race Re-style kit. Full frame up build and refurbish with a lot of engine work.
WillScottYz
8/1/2022 12:11 PM