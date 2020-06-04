Honda CR125 2007

- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Footpegs
|Other
|DRC
|DRC
|Shifter
|Other
|Apico
|Apico
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Other
|Talon Basket
|Talon Basket
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|SM Pro
|SM Pro
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal