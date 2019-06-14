2005 cr250af

- 12
- 1,703
- 6
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Michelin
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Additional Info
|2005 crf250 chassis with 2000 cr250r engine Super sweet build Garage build bought the frame from a buddy that just blew his motor so I figured the heck with it let's go all out bought the motor on Ebay rebuilt it completely all OEM components realli like this build very crispy frame feels awesome with this motor