2005 cr250af

1 of 2969

Model Year 2005
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Wiseco
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Michelin
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brake Pads EBC
Additional Info 2005 crf250 chassis with 2000 cr250r engine Super sweet build Garage build bought the frame from a buddy that just blew his motor so I figured the heck with it let's go all out bought the motor on Ebay rebuilt it completely all OEM components realli like this build very crispy frame feels awesome with this motor
