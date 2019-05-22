|Graphics
|Motopro Graphics
|
|
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|All yellow
|All yellow
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Blue w/ Yellow pad
|Blue w/ Yellow pad
|Grips
|Renthal
|
|
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Ti bolts
|Ti bolts
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|
|
|Seat
|Other
|Motoseat cover
|Motoseat cover
|Footpegs
|Other
|Titanium
|Titanium
|Shifter
|Other
|Casting lines removed
|Casting lines removed
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Cone pipe w/ carbon silencer
|Cone pipe w/ carbon silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|
|
|Piston
|Wiseco
|
|
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|
|
|Fork
|Showa
|DLC coated lower tubes, hard anodized lugs
|DLC coated lower tubes, hard anodized lugs
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Fc larger blader/ cap
|Fc larger blader/ cap
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Revalved
|Revalved
|Tires
|Dunlop
|
|
|Rims
|Excel
|Rm Yellow
|Rm Yellow
|Hubs
|Other
|Built by Rims Plus
|Built by Rims Plus
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|51 tooth
|51 tooth
|Chain
|DID
|
|
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Honda master cylinder w/ Core steal braided brake lines and blue bolts
|Honda master cylinder w/ Core steal braided brake lines and blue bolts
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|
|
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|280mm front rotor
|280mm front rotor
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|
|
|Additional Info
|Spec bolt bolt kit
Lightspeed
rear rotor guard
Rear caliper guard
Skidplate
Chain guide
Works connection
Master cylinder caps (blue)
Oil cap (blue)
Radiator braces
Hour meter
Core steal braided brake lines
MotionPro rim locks
Ti chain adjuster bolts
b8res
5/22/2019 12:24 PM
Functional without over the top bling... very nice!
ledger
5/22/2019 10:43 AM
Hey motofool, outstanding job, the bike looks ready for battle !
Zesiger 112
5/22/2019 9:36 AM
Very nice!
MotoRoss678
5/21/2019 12:41 PM
Nice Job!!!!