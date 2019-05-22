+ Add Your Bike
2006 RM250 4

Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Motopro Graphics
Plastic Acerbis All yellow All yellow
Handlebar Renthal Blue w/ Yellow pad Blue w/ Yellow pad
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection Ti bolts Ti bolts
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other Motoseat cover Motoseat cover
Footpegs Other Titanium Titanium
Shifter Other Casting lines removed Casting lines removed
Exhaust Scalvini Cone pipe w/ carbon silencer Cone pipe w/ carbon silencer
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Fork Showa DLC coated lower tubes, hard anodized lugs DLC coated lower tubes, hard anodized lugs
Rear Shock Showa Fc larger blader/ cap Fc larger blader/ cap
Suspension Mods Factory Connection Revalved Revalved
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel Rm Yellow Rm Yellow
Hubs Other Built by Rims Plus Built by Rims Plus
Sprockets Renthal 51 tooth 51 tooth
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff Honda master cylinder w/ Core steal braided brake lines and blue bolts Honda master cylinder w/ Core steal braided brake lines and blue bolts
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff 280mm front rotor 280mm front rotor
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info Spec bolt bolt kit Lightspeed rear rotor guard Rear caliper guard Skidplate Chain guide Works connection Master cylinder caps (blue) Oil cap (blue) Radiator braces Hour meter Core steal braided brake lines MotionPro rim locks Ti chain adjuster bolts
