|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2018
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM-Z
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Motopro Graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Ti bolts
|Ti bolts
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Hinson basket, cover, springs
|Hinson basket, cover, springs
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Dubya built
|Dubya built
|Hubs
|Talon
|Dubya built
|Dubya built
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
quiknic
1/30/2020 4:14 PM
Such a nice clean bike, good work!
Keating
1/30/2020 11:46 AM
Sweet ride!!!
Falcon
1/30/2020 11:24 AM
Blue seat and Twinwalls for the WIN!!
That bike is beautiful.