+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2018 RM-Z450 3

2 of 3125

Vital MX member motofool 13387 motofool https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13387/avatar/c50_MX1_6808_ZF_4523_29713_1_001_1578511212.jpg?1578510999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motofool,13387/all 12/19/08 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motofool,13387/setup 10 134 3
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2018
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Motopro Graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection Ti bolts Ti bolts
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson Hinson basket, cover, springs Hinson basket, cover, springs
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel Dubya built Dubya built
Hubs Talon Dubya built Dubya built
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest