+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2002 RM250 2020 refresh 4

1 of 3157

Vital MX member motardchris 59877 motardchris /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motardchris,59877/all 10/03/17 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motardchris,59877/setup 3 27
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2002
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat SDG
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Tom Morgan
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Ferodo
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest