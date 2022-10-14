+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

Suzuki Rm125 1984

1 of 3821

Vital MX member mikeymike 80479 mikeymike https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/80479/avatar/c50_20200416_172924_1588245792.jpg?1588245455 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mikeymike,80479/all 04/16/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mikeymike,80479/setup 1
Bike of the Day 11/14/22
Bike of the Day 11/14/22 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 Suzuki Rm125 1984 DIY front fender brace Air box holes covered with aluminium grille. Öhlins rear shock. Round slide Keihin.
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1984
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Factory Effex Numberplates and numbers Numberplates and numbers
Plastic Other Stock. Diy aluminium fender brace. Stock. Diy aluminium fender brace.
Handlebar Other
Grips Pro Grip
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other DIY leather seat cover DIY leather seat cover
Footpegs Other Suzuki rm250 2005 pegs (wider than stock) Suzuki rm250 2005 pegs (wider than stock)
Shifter Other Stock with diy tip. Stock with diy tip.
Exhaust Other Stock. Stock.
Clutch Other Stock Stock
Piston Wiseco
Cam Other Prox Prox
Ignition Other Electrex world uk stator. NGK plug and cap. Electrex world uk stator. NGK plug and cap.
Air Filter Other Moto air filter Moto air filter
Air Intake Other Stock. Air box holes covered with aluminium grille. Stock. Air box holes covered with aluminium grille.
Engine Mods Other Stock Mikuni flat slide changed to Keihin round slide. Stock Mikuni flat slide changed to Keihin round slide.
Triple Clamps Other Stock Stock
Fork Other Stock. Stock.
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins Stock rear shock changed for öhlins one. DIY spacer's to make it fit. Stock rear shock changed for öhlins one. DIY spacer's to make it fit.
Tires Other Innova tires Innova tires
Rims Other Stock Stock
Hubs Other Stock Stock
Sprockets Renthal Diy front sprocket cover Diy front sprocket cover
Chain DID
Brakes Other Stock drum brakes front and rear Stock drum brakes front and rear
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info Yellow and black color scheme.I plan to race this in Finlands classic mx races in group D (80-85 bikes). Rear shock was broken, so I had spare öhlins shock laying around and made spacers to fit it in place. Plan is that if I don't wreck it completely in races, in next winter I take it a part and paint the engine and buy new fairing kit. But lets see, I still need to finish the other Rm-90 project I have :)
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest