Suzuki Rm125 1984

Yellow and black color scheme.I plan to race this in Finlands classic mx races in group D (80-85 bikes). Rear shock was broken, so I had spare öhlins shock laying around and made spacers to fit it in place. Plan is that if I don't wreck it completely in races, in next winter I take it a part and paint the engine and buy new fairing kit. But lets see, I still need to finish the other Rm-90 project I have :)