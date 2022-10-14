Suzuki Rm125 1984

|Graphics
|Numberplates and numbers
|Plastic
|Stock. Diy aluminium fender brace.
|Handlebar
|Grips
|Clutch Lever
|Seat
|DIY leather seat cover
|Footpegs
|Suzuki rm250 2005 pegs (wider than stock)
|Shifter
|Stock with diy tip.
|Exhaust
|Stock.
|Clutch
|Stock
|Piston
|Cam
|Prox
|Ignition
|Electrex world uk stator. NGK plug and cap.
|Air Filter
|Moto air filter
|Air Intake
|Stock. Air box holes covered with aluminium grille.
|Engine Mods
|Stock Mikuni flat slide changed to Keihin round slide.
|Triple Clamps
|Stock
|Fork
|Stock.
|Rear Shock
|Suspension Mods
|Stock rear shock changed for öhlins one. DIY spacer's to make it fit.
|Tires
|Innova tires
|Rims
|Stock
|Hubs
|Stock
|Sprockets
|Diy front sprocket cover
|Chain
|Brakes
|Stock drum brakes front and rear
|Oils/Lubes
|Additional Info
|Yellow and black color scheme.I plan to race this in Finlands classic mx races in group D (80-85 bikes). Rear shock was broken, so I had spare öhlins shock laying around and made spacers to fit it in place. Plan is that if I don't wreck it completely in races, in next winter I take it a part and paint the engine and buy new fairing kit. But lets see, I still need to finish the other Rm-90 project I have :)