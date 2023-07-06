General Info
Parts
This bike was all clapped out when I picked it up in February 2022. I wasn't even sure it ran. The kickstarter was broken, and there was a hole in the right-side clutch case & cover. I rebuilt it completely, finishing the build in June 2022. See the build here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLDBHdarJY0
This bike was all clapped out when I picked it up in February 2022. I wasn't even sure it ran. The kickstarter was broken, and there was a hole in the right-side clutch case & cover. I rebuilt it completely, finishing the build in June 2022. See the build here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLDBHdarJY0
View replies to: My '92-inspired 1995 KX250
Comments