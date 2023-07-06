Boyesen Boyesen

My '92-inspired 1995 KX250 1

madmarc
6/7/2023 6:52am
Bike of the Day 6/7/23
General Info
Model Year
1995
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
Oury
Footpegs
IMS
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Piston
ProX
Air Filter
Uni
Air Intake
Boysesen
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
Sunstar
Chain
DID
Brakes
Nissin
This bike was all clapped out when I picked it up in February 2022. I wasn't even sure it ran. The kickstarter was broken, and there was a hole in the right-side clutch case & cover. I rebuilt it completely, finishing the build in June 2022. See the build here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLDBHdarJY0

