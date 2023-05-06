Boyesen Boyesen

YZ250 1

Alex_74
6/5/2023 6:38am
Bike of the Day 6/5/23
IMG 4061
IMG 4062
IMG 4064
IMG 4066.JPEG?VersionId=9Nwytg4a9vqXC3.YfUu
IMG 4067
IMG 4074
IMG 4076
IMG 4077
When I bought it.
General Info
Model Year
2006
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
ERA Moto
Plastic
Cycra
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Other
GYTR
Seat
Other
Motoseat
Footpegs
Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps
RG3
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
2006 YZ250 with a 2023 body conversion. I bought the bike and the previous owner said it had been sitting since 2008. The tires, chain rollers, air filter, etc. were dry-rotted and falling apart. The date on the tires was 2008. I went through it and freshened everything up. The conversion was easy and everything bolted right up. 

https://linktr.ee/alexlowery

Alex_74
6/5/2023 6:38am
