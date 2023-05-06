General Info
2006 YZ250 with a 2023 body conversion. I bought the bike and the previous owner said it had been sitting since 2008. The tires, chain rollers, air filter, etc. were dry-rotted and falling apart. The date on the tires was 2008. I went through it and freshened everything up. The conversion was easy and everything bolted right up.
