Boyesen

2002 CR125 Collin Winkles Build

2002 CR125 Collin Winkles Build
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2002
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Lativa Lativa
Plastic Polisport 2020 CRF fork guards 2020 CRF fork guards
Handlebar Renthal Limited Edition Red bar pad Limited Edition Red bar pad
Grips Renthal Medium Medium
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ARC
Seat SDG
Footpegs Other Titanium Titanium
Shifter Hammerhead HRC works style rubber grip tip HRC works style rubber grip tip
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Powered by Naveen
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Race Tech Bobby’s Bumpsticks tuned Bobby’s Bumpsticks tuned
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain EK
Brakes Nissin Galfer Red Stainless Braided lines Galfer Red Stainless Braided lines
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info Lectron Carb
