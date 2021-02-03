2002 CR125 Collin Winkles Build

- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2002
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Lativa
|Lativa
|Plastic
|Polisport
|2020 CRF fork guards
|2020 CRF fork guards
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Limited Edition Red bar pad
|Limited Edition Red bar pad
|Grips
|Renthal
|Medium
|Medium
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|SDG
|Footpegs
|Other
|Titanium
|Titanium
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|HRC works style rubber grip tip
|HRC works style rubber grip tip
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Powered by Naveen
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Bobby’s Bumpsticks tuned
|Bobby’s Bumpsticks tuned
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|EK
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Galfer Red Stainless Braided lines
|Galfer Red Stainless Braided lines
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|Lectron Carb