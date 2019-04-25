- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|One Industries
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Vented Front Fender
|Vented Front Fender
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Full Waffle
|Full Waffle
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Dungey Modified
|Dungey Modified
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Talon
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Rainbow TItanium Hardware , RMZ250 PC clamps modified , Handmade one-off Bud Carbon Silencer, Works KTM Raptor pegs Dungey spec, Lectron Carb
CivBars
4/25/2019 6:32 PM
That carbon silencer, the heat shield behind it with the black number plates and a black fender looks amazing. I've always liked those Silencer Brackets!
CivBars
4/25/2019 2:32 PM
Fake news, Click bait or are these more hints of what Suzuki really has up their sleeve?
superkook
4/25/2019 2:10 PM
In the process of building an 01 RM125. How’s that Lectron working?
MotoRoss678
4/16/2019 6:39 AM
Great build! How'd do you like the KKE wheels so far?