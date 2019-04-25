+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2006 RM125 MotoXXX Powell 4

1 of 2914

Vital MX member fichter165 68044 fichter165 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68044/avatar/c50_s1200_arthur3_1545960208.jpg?1545960204 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fichter165,68044/all 12/27/18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fichter165,68044/setup
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics One Industries
Plastic Cycra Vented Front Fender Vented Front Fender
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper Full Waffle Full Waffle
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor Dungey Modified Dungey Modified
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Talon
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Rainbow TItanium Hardware , RMZ250 PC clamps modified , Handmade one-off Bud Carbon Silencer, Works KTM Raptor pegs Dungey spec, Lectron Carb
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest